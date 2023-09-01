World / Asia

Syrians rally in south against Assad, economic decline

Hundreds gathered in southern Syria on Friday urging President Bashar al-Assad to step down

01 September 2023 - 14:01 Maya Gebeily
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad speaks at a cabinet meeting in Damascus, Syria, March 30 2021. Picture: SANA/REUTERS
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad speaks at a cabinet meeting in Damascus, Syria, March 30 2021. Picture: SANA/REUTERS

Beirut — Hundreds gathered in southern Syria on Friday urging President Bashar al-Assad to step down, capping nearly two weeks of demonstrations that erupted over poor living conditions but have spiralled into renewed calls for political change.

“Bashar out, Syria free!” shouted a large crowd in the southern Druze city of Sweida. “Syria is not a farm, we are not sheep,” read another poster.

Syria is in a deep economic crisis that saw its currency plunge to a record 15,500 Syrian pounds to the dollar last month in a rapidly accelerating free-fall. It traded at 47 pounds to the dollar at the start of the conflict 12 years ago.

Demonstrations broke out in Sweida in August over the removal of fuel subsidies. Home province of most of Syria’s Druze community, Sweida remained in government hands throughout the war and was largely spared the violence seen elsewhere.

Open criticism of the government remained rare in the areas it controls but as the economic situation grew worse, the discontent has gone public.

Friday’s turnout was large despite apparent divisions within the Druze leadership over the demonstrations. Some Druze sheikhs have criticised protesters’ calls for Assad to step down and say that any improvement to the socioeconomic situation must come through dialogue.

Dozens also gathered on Friday in the province of Daraa, where the 2011 protests kicked off. They carried the three-star flag emblematic of Syria’s uprising, as well as signs criticising the role of Iran, a key Assad ally.

Residents of other government-held parts of Syria — where restrictions are tighter — have made more discrete gestures of protest to avoid detection by government forces.

In the coastal province of Tartus on Thursday, some residents held up small postcards reading “Syria belongs to us, not to the (ruling) Ba’ath party”, according to photographs posted on activists’ social media pages. A large billboard portraying Assad’s picture could be seen in the background.

Reuters

Erdogan open to meet Syria’s Assad, but rules out withdrawal of Turkish troops

Turkey has been the biggest military and political ally of the Syrian opposition, which controls the last rebel bastion in northwest Syria
World
1 month ago

Blinken heads to Saudi Arabi to steady US ties

Secretary of state to meet Saudi officials and possibly kingdom’s de facto ruler
World
2 months ago

Syria’s Assad welcomed back into Arab fold

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was given a warm welcome at an Arab summit
World
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Ukraine ramps up drone strikes on Russian soil
World / Europe
2.
Russian plane arrives in Central African Republic ...
World / Africa
3.
Ukraine children start second straight school ...
World / Europe
4.
UK economy surpassed its pre-pandemic size ...
World / Europe
5.
Syrians rally in south against Assad, economic ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Qatar falls in line with Arab League on Syria

World

Arab League reinstates Syria after more than a decade of suspension

World / Middle East

Iranian president Raisi visits Syria for first time since start of civil war

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.