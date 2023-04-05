Foxconn founder Gou aims for Taiwan presidency for second time

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has said the market's odds of a recession have increased
The government has bowed to those who shout loudest. Their victory comes at the expense of SA’s most vulnerable.
Outa’s Samantha van Nispen says the decision has been confirmed by Outa’s advocate in its case against the state’s ruling
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Glencore’s proposal now depends on convincing Teck’s other shareholders to reject Teck’s strategy to split into two, at a vote scheduled for April 26
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Minister Linda Burney warns of terrible consequences as the main opposition Liberal Party campaigns against the historic vote on Indigenous representation
McIntosh, steered Natal (later the Sharks) to their famous 1990 Currie Cup final triumph against the Bulls in their centenary year
The new Ford Ranger has reignited the bakkie wars, but the Toyota Hilux still reigns supreme
Taiwan — Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple supplier Foxconn, said on Wednesday he would seek the presidential nomination for Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), for a second time.
Gou stepped down as Foxconn chief in 2019 and made a presidential bid that year, but dropped out after he failed to win the nomination for the KMT, which traditionally favours close ties with China.
Speaking to reporters at a hotel next to Taiwan’s main international airport at Taoyuan on his return from a weeklong trip to the US, Gou said the only way to avoid war with China was to reduce Sino-US tensions and get Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) out of office.
“We must honestly tell young people that it is dangerous to vote for the DPP, which ‘exalts Taiwan independence and hates and opposes China,’” Gou said, citing a wording Taiwan opposition parties typically use to describe the DPP’s politics.
“Peace is not taken for granted, and people need to make the correct choice,” added Gou, who did not take questions.
He made his announcement the same day Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is due to meet US house speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles, a meeting China has threatened to respond to with unspecified retaliation.
The KMT is selecting its candidate for the next presidential election in January 2024, with Hou Yu-ih, mayor of New Taipei City, broadly considered the current favourite.
The run-up to the election is taking place at a time of increased tensions between Taipei and Beijing, as China stages regular military exercises near the island to assert its sovereignty claims.
The KMT denies being pro-Beijing, though it supports maintaining good relations with China. The DPP champions Taiwan’s separate identity from China, but the government it leads has repeatedly offered talks with China that have been rebuffed.
Gou said he had to stand up and “resolve the crisis” traditional politicians have been unable to, adding he was sorry he left the KMT four years ago.
“If I am nominated by the KMT, I will do my best to unite all the non-green camps and win the 2024 presidential election,” he added, referring to the DPP’s party colours.
But if opinion polls showed Hou led Gou and won the nomination, Gou said he would fully back Hou.
“We can’t let the DPP continue to govern, we can’t let our children live in a forest of guns and the hail of bullets,” he said.
The KMT said Gou’s comments on supporting whomever the candidate ended up being were “admirable”, adding he was an important member of their camp.
The party will do its best to unite everyone and “create a better future for Taiwan away from war”, it added in a statement.
The DPP had no immediate comment.
It has already chosen party chair William Lai, who is also Taiwan’s vice-president, as its 2024 candidate.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Foxconn founder Gou aims for Taiwan presidency for second time
Billionaire Terry Gou urges the East Asian nation to vote the pro-China KMT party into power in the 2024 elections
Taiwan — Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple supplier Foxconn, said on Wednesday he would seek the presidential nomination for Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), for a second time.
Gou stepped down as Foxconn chief in 2019 and made a presidential bid that year, but dropped out after he failed to win the nomination for the KMT, which traditionally favours close ties with China.
Speaking to reporters at a hotel next to Taiwan’s main international airport at Taoyuan on his return from a weeklong trip to the US, Gou said the only way to avoid war with China was to reduce Sino-US tensions and get Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) out of office.
“We must honestly tell young people that it is dangerous to vote for the DPP, which ‘exalts Taiwan independence and hates and opposes China,’” Gou said, citing a wording Taiwan opposition parties typically use to describe the DPP’s politics.
“Peace is not taken for granted, and people need to make the correct choice,” added Gou, who did not take questions.
He made his announcement the same day Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is due to meet US house speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles, a meeting China has threatened to respond to with unspecified retaliation.
The KMT is selecting its candidate for the next presidential election in January 2024, with Hou Yu-ih, mayor of New Taipei City, broadly considered the current favourite.
The run-up to the election is taking place at a time of increased tensions between Taipei and Beijing, as China stages regular military exercises near the island to assert its sovereignty claims.
The KMT denies being pro-Beijing, though it supports maintaining good relations with China. The DPP champions Taiwan’s separate identity from China, but the government it leads has repeatedly offered talks with China that have been rebuffed.
Gou said he had to stand up and “resolve the crisis” traditional politicians have been unable to, adding he was sorry he left the KMT four years ago.
“If I am nominated by the KMT, I will do my best to unite all the non-green camps and win the 2024 presidential election,” he added, referring to the DPP’s party colours.
But if opinion polls showed Hou led Gou and won the nomination, Gou said he would fully back Hou.
“We can’t let the DPP continue to govern, we can’t let our children live in a forest of guns and the hail of bullets,” he said.
The KMT said Gou’s comments on supporting whomever the candidate ended up being were “admirable”, adding he was an important member of their camp.
The party will do its best to unite everyone and “create a better future for Taiwan away from war”, it added in a statement.
The DPP had no immediate comment.
It has already chosen party chair William Lai, who is also Taiwan’s vice-president, as its 2024 candidate.
Reuters
Pro-China mayor is the face of the opposition in Taiwan’s presidential race
Foxconn has enough capacity outside China to meet Apple’s US demand
Taiwan’s Foxconn readies chip boss to succeed Gou as chair, say sources
Foxconn’s chair wants to run for president of Taiwan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.