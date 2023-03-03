World / Asia

India police arrest employees of pharma firm linked to Uzbekistan deaths

The pharmaceutical company’s cough syrups were linked to the deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan, a police officer said

03 March 2023 - 15:15 Saurabh Sharma and Sakshi Dayal
Police at the gate of an office of Marion Biotech, in Noida, India, December 29 2022. Picture: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS/REUTERS
Police at the gate of an office of Marion Biotech, in Noida, India, December 29 2022. Picture: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS/REUTERS

New Delhi — Indian police on Friday arrested three senior employees of a pharmaceutical company whose cough syrups were linked to the deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan, a police officer said.

The arrests were made after tests by an Indian government laboratory found 22 drug samples of Marion Biotech , based near New Delhi, “adulterated and spurious”, according to a police document seen by Reuters.

Police said they had arrested a Marion head of operations and two chemists.

Two directors were “out of the country and will be arrested as soon as they land in India”, senior police official Ram Badan Singh said.

The company did not answer calls from Reuters and did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Uzbekistan said in December the children died after consuming Marion’s cough syrups. India suspended Marion’s production soon after.

Analysis by Uzbekistan’s health ministry showed the syrups, Ambronol and DOK-1 Max, contained a toxin, ethylene glycol. The syrups were administered in doses higher than the standard for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists, according to the analysis.

The same toxin was found in cough syrups exported to Gambia by another Indian company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

India suspended production at Maiden in October last year for violations of manufacturing standards after the World Health Organisation said four of its cough syrups may have killed dozens of children in Gambia.

The company has denied its drugs were at fault for the deaths in Gambia and tests by an Indian government laboratory found there were no toxins in them.

An Indian court last month sentenced two Maiden executives to two-and-half years in jail for exporting substandard drugs to Vietnam a decade ago.

Reuters

India’s Marion Biotech halts production after 19 child deaths in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan case follows deaths of at least 70 children in Gambia linked to cough syrups made in India
World
2 months ago

WHO investigates link between makers of deadly cough syrups

The health body is seeking more information about the raw materials used by six manufacturers to produce medicines linked to the recent deaths
World
1 month ago

Indonesia clamps down on drug licences after 150 children die

Country’s food and drug agency revokes licences of syrup-type drug production of two local firms as it probes the deaths of more than 150 children ...
World
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Macron in Gabon calls for funds and action to ...
World / Africa
2.
Swiss bankers charged with helping Putin transfer ...
World / Europe
3.
Developed world must look south for inflation ...
World
4.
Blinken tells Lavrov the US will support Ukraine ...
World / Asia
5.
US manufacturing contracts for a fourth straight ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

WHO investigates link between makers of deadly cough syrups

World

India’s Marion Biotech halts production after 19 child deaths in Uzbekistan

World / Asia

Indonesia clamps down on drug licences after 150 children die

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.