South Korea scrambles to stave off trucker strike

Investors worry as the number of infections in mainland China increase and some deaths are reported in Beijing at the weekend
The decision will be watched with great interest given the shifts in the global backdrop since the MPC's September meeting
The president is expected to address MPs at a joint sitting at parliament
We do not have leaders … only people masquerading as leaders.
Fund manager declares final dividend of 172c a share though it is down sharply
Despite a weak global economic outlook international tourism appears to be surging
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Cost-of-living crisis and gloomy prognosis reopens debate
Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen score in second half in the Group A clash
Expedition starts on southern tip of Africa and ends at Europe’s northernmost border point
Seoul — South Korea’s government and ruling party officials moved on Tuesday to stave off a strike by unionised truckers who hobbled the country’s industrial hubs and ports only five months ago.
Members of the administration of President Yoon Suk-yeol met officials of his People Power Party to look for a solution as trucking unions threatened to begin a nationwide strike on Thursday over pay and surging fuel prices.
In June, an eight-day strike by truckers delayed cargo shipments for industries from vehicles to semiconductors in Asia’s fourth-largest economy, costing more than $1.2bn in lost output and unmet deliveries while posing new risks to a strained global supply chain.
Large companies such as Hyundai Motor and steelmaker Posco were forced to cut output. Another round of disruption of supplies, production and exports could fuel fears of worsening inflation and damage to the country’s post-pandemic recovery.
The truckers, largely self-employed, want an extension of subsidies to guarantee minimum earnings which the government gave them during the pandemic but which will expire in December.
In a tentative deal to end the June strike, officials promised to address the demand. But legislation introduced last year to extend the subsidies has been held up in parliament as some stakeholders have objected.
The government and ruling party agreed on Tuesday to extend the system by three years but refused to accept the unions’ request to expand it to cover truckers in better-paying areas, such as carrying fuel and steel.
“If the union members go on a shocking strike, they will inflict substantial damage on the national economy at this bad time with soaring prices and interest rates,” the party’s policy chief, Sung Il-jong, told a briefing.
Yoon is already struggling with economic troubles and low approval ratings.
Labour minister Lee Jung-sik pleaded on Monday for a compromise, urging the truckers not to strike.
The Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union, which is steering the strike, said the government had failed to keep its June promise. The union vowed to go ahead with the strike.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
South Korea scrambles to stave off trucker strike
Seoul — South Korea’s government and ruling party officials moved on Tuesday to stave off a strike by unionised truckers who hobbled the country’s industrial hubs and ports only five months ago.
Members of the administration of President Yoon Suk-yeol met officials of his People Power Party to look for a solution as trucking unions threatened to begin a nationwide strike on Thursday over pay and surging fuel prices.
In June, an eight-day strike by truckers delayed cargo shipments for industries from vehicles to semiconductors in Asia’s fourth-largest economy, costing more than $1.2bn in lost output and unmet deliveries while posing new risks to a strained global supply chain.
Large companies such as Hyundai Motor and steelmaker Posco were forced to cut output. Another round of disruption of supplies, production and exports could fuel fears of worsening inflation and damage to the country’s post-pandemic recovery.
The truckers, largely self-employed, want an extension of subsidies to guarantee minimum earnings which the government gave them during the pandemic but which will expire in December.
In a tentative deal to end the June strike, officials promised to address the demand. But legislation introduced last year to extend the subsidies has been held up in parliament as some stakeholders have objected.
The government and ruling party agreed on Tuesday to extend the system by three years but refused to accept the unions’ request to expand it to cover truckers in better-paying areas, such as carrying fuel and steel.
“If the union members go on a shocking strike, they will inflict substantial damage on the national economy at this bad time with soaring prices and interest rates,” the party’s policy chief, Sung Il-jong, told a briefing.
Yoon is already struggling with economic troubles and low approval ratings.
Labour minister Lee Jung-sik pleaded on Monday for a compromise, urging the truckers not to strike.
The Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union, which is steering the strike, said the government had failed to keep its June promise. The union vowed to go ahead with the strike.
Reuters
South Korean truckers’ strike disrupts chip supply chain
South Korea has ‘audacious’ economic plan for the North
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.