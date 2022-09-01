×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

US eyes path to more permanent resettlement for Afghans

The revised policy will focus on relocating immediate family members of US citizens, green card holders and Afghans with Special Immigration Visas

01 September 2022 - 17:33 Jonathan Landay
Afghan citizens who have been evacuated from Kabul arrive at Torrejon Air Base in Torrejon de Ardoz, outside Madrid, Spain, August 24 2021. Picture: REUTERS/JAVIER BARBANCHO
Afghan citizens who have been evacuated from Kabul arrive at Torrejon Air Base in Torrejon de Ardoz, outside Madrid, Spain, August 24 2021. Picture: REUTERS/JAVIER BARBANCHO

Washington — US President Joe Biden’s administration is stopping — with a few exceptions — the temporary relocation of Afghans to the US and focusing on reuniting immediate family members with pathways to permanent residence, according to a senior administration official.

The policy revision follows criticism by some legislators, refugee organisations and veterans groups that the administration failed to properly plan the evacuation of Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution when it pulled the last US troops out of Afghanistan a year ago.

The administration says the evacuation — marred by chaos at Kabul airport and a suicide bombing that killed 13 US service members and more than 170 Afghans — was a success, with nearly 90,000 Afghans resettled in the US in one of the largest operations of its kind.

The administration’s “commitment to our Afghan allies is enduring,” the senior administration official said while briefing reporters on Wednesday on changes to the relocation policy. “This commitment does not have an end date.”

The revised policy, dubbed Enduring Welcome, begins on October 1.

Under the changes, the official said, the US will stop — with a few exceptions — admitting Afghans on humanitarian parole, a special programme that grants temporary entry but no pathway to lawful permanent residence.

The revised policy, the official said, will focus on relocating to the US immediate family members of US citizens, green card holders and Afghans with Special Immigration Visas (SIVs) granted to those at risk of Taliban retaliation because they worked for the US government.

Family members admitted from those categories will have “durable, long-term immigration status,” allowing them to “more quickly settle and integrate into their new communities,” the official said. “We know family reunification remains a really high priority for Afghans themselves and for the communities who care about them and for advocates across the country, veterans groups as well,” said the official. “It is for us, too.”

The revised policy follows months of talks between the administration and the AfghanEvac coalition of groups that help evacuate and resettle Afghans in the US.

“It’s a huge deal for us,” said Sean VanDiver, the coalition head, adding that the government still needs to improve processing SIV applications and increase relocation flights. 

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Oil companies spend billions on offshore drilling
World
2.
Air strike hits Tigray capital Mekelle as ...
World / Africa
3.
China aims to engineer itself out of extreme ...
World / Asia
4.
Solomon Islands bans US warships pending new ...
World / Asia
5.
Economic squeeze pushes more Sri Lankans into ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.