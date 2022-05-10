×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Taiwan activist tells of being jailed in China

10 May 2022 - 09:48 Ben Blanchard
Chinese flags. Picture: REUTERS
Chinese flags. Picture: REUTERS

Taipei — A Taiwanese activist jailed in China said on Tuesday that he was subjected to forced labour and endured stale food while serving a five-year sentence, but that he was not tortured.

Li Ming-che, a community college lecturer and activist at a human rights nongovernmental organisation in Taiwan, disappeared while visiting China in 2017.

Later that year, a Chinese court found him guilty of subversion. He was released from jail and returned to Taiwan last month.

Speaking to reporters at Taiwan’s parliament, Li said he was forced to make clothing including shoes and gloves during his time in jail, working 11-12 hours a day with few days off, and he was not allowed to speak to most other prisoners.

“It was totally a sweat shop,” he said.

While the food was stale, Li said he was neither tortured nor “whipped”, but that he had considered himself to have been “kidnapped” by the Chinese government.

China’s Taiwan affairs office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Li admitted during his trial to having criticised China’s ruling Communist Party and to having shared articles and arguments promoting Taiwan's multiparty democracy.

Li said he was only trying to help Chinese political prisoners and their families to ensure they were not left destitute, and that he was not allowed to defend himself during his trial, adding he thought the charges against him were “laughable”.

Asked if he had anything he wanted to say to China’s government now he was back in Taiwan and free, Li answered: “Taiwan and China are each one country on either side” of the Taiwan Strait. “It’s that simple.”

Beijing maintains that Taiwan is part of China and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control, while democratic Taiwan has shown no interest in being governed by the Communist Party rulers in Beijing.

Li stood trial alongside Chinese national Peng Yuhua, who confessed to creating instant messaging groups and founding an organisation that sought to promote political change in China. 

Reuters

Chinese official’s call to arms may have sparked Hong Kong protester attack

Official from China’s representative office appealed to residents to protect their towns as triads are believed to be behind the violence
World
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Northern Ireland’s DUP refuses power-sharing ...
World / Europe
2.
Protesters in Poland throw red liquid on Russian ...
World / Europe
3.
Putin justifies invasion as fighting continues in ...
World / Europe
4.
Musk triggers sarcasm and anger with tweet over ...
World / Asia
5.
Cuba hotel blast death toll climbs to 35
World / Americas

Related Articles

Two senior UK judges resign from Hong Kong’s highest court over China security ...

World / Asia

Xi affirms China’s control with visit to Tibet

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.