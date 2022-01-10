World / Asia

Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for four years over walkie-talkies

Nobel laureate is on trial in nearly a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison

10 January 2022 - 08:19 Agency Staff
Aung San Suu Kyi. Picture: REUTERS/ANN WANG
A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in jail on Monday on several charges including possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

The court handed down a two-year sentence to Suu Kyi for breaching the export-import law by possessing the handheld radios and one year for having a set of signal jammers. The two sentences will run concurrently, said the source.

She was also sentenced to two years on another charge of breaching the natural disaster management law related to coronavirus rules, the source said.

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, in on trial in nearly a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison. She denies all charges.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February 1 coup against Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government led to widespread protests and raised international concern about the end of tentative political reforms since the end of decades of military rule.

Suu Kyi was detained the same day as the coup and days after police said six illegally imported walkie-talkies were found during a search of her home.

On December 6, she received a four-year jail sentence for incitement and breaching coronavirus rules.

That sentence, which was later reduced to two years, was met by a chorus of international condemnation over what critics described as a sham trial.

Suu Kyi's supporters say the cases against her are baseless and designed to end her political career while the military consolidates power.

The junta says Suu Kyi is being given due process by an independent court led by a judge appointed by her own administration.

A spokesman for the military council could not be reached immediately for comment.

Her trial in the capital, Naypyitaw, has been closed to the media and Suu Kyi's lawyers have been barred from communicating with the media and public.

The military has not disclosed where Suu Kyi, who spent years under house arrest under a previous military government, is being detained.

In some recent court hearings, Suu Kyi has been wearing a white top and a brown wraparound longyi ypically worn by Myanmar prisoners, sources have said.

Military ruler Min Aung Hlaing said last month Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint would remain in the same location during their trials and would not be sent to prison

Reuters

