South Korea presidential hopeful says sorry for wife’s inaccurate CV

Seoul — South Korea’s leading opposition presidential candidate apologised on Friday over inaccuracies on his wife’s resume when she applied for teaching jobs years ago, amid growing anger over what many voters see as politicians’ hypocrisy .

Yoon Suk-yeol is the flag bearer of the main conservative opposition People Power Party and will face off against his challenger from the ruling Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung in a March presidential election.

Both candidates have been embroiled in controversy involving family members this week.

The YTN news network accused Yoon’s wife, Kim Keon-hee, of falsification on parts of her resume when applying for jobs at universities in 2007 and 2013.

Kim said in an interview with YTN that she had, indeed, claimed to have won an award that she had not won, blaming the indiscretion on “greed to shine”.

She said she did not remember or declined to elaborate on other points the broadcaster raised but apologised on Thursday for causing “discomfort and fatigue”, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon said he was sorry “for causing concern to the people over controversy related to my wife”.

“Regardless of the reasons, the fact that the credentials were inaccurately stated and it triggered controversy runs counter to fairness and common sense that I have underscored,” Yoon told reporters.

Though a political novice, Yoon shot to fame as prosecutor-general for indicting Cho Kuk , a former justice minister and aide to President Moon Jae-in, over several charges including bribery and fraud in getting his daughter into university.

Both of the two main candidates have vowed to promote fairness and justice.

Moon is limited to one term under the constitution.

His ruling party has been dogged by public criticism of perceived hypocrisy over graft and sex abuse. The party came to power in 2017 vowing to clean up politics after Moon’s conservative predecessor was impeached and jailed for corruption.

On Thursday, Lee had to apologise over his son’s illegal gambling.

