Covid-19 variants will keep mutating until world is immune

At the same time, the sheer diversity of mutations means it will be hard to know for sure whether these changes will amplify or cancel each other out until we’ve been able to observe the latest variant’s progress in humans, said Mackay.

We don’t need the answer to those questions, however, to know the mistake the rich world is already making in treating Covid-19 as a pathogen that’s already been defeated by its own high rates of vaccine coverage. While the likes of China, Japan, France, Italy, South Korea and Canada can boast that three-quarters of their populations are fully immunised, 110 of the 200 countries and territories for which Bloomberg has data are shy of 50% (the US, at 59%, has one of the worst records in the developed world). Of that number, 64 haven’t even reached 25%, including SA itself. India, at 31%, and Russia at 37% aren’t doing much better. Of the 37 nations with less than 10% fully protected, 32 are in Sub-Saharan Africa.

That yawning gap is being driven by the glacial pace at which pharmaceutical companies in the rich nations where drugs have been developed have been sharing their intellectual property with generics producers in emerging economies. While the US decision in May to waive IP rules around Covid-19 drugs was a major step towards addressing that problem, European opposition and a lack of compulsion from governments have failed to produce the change needed to increase supplies.

“The current vaccine equity gap between wealthier and low resource countries demonstrates a disregard for the lives of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable,” the heads of the World Health Organization and International Organization for Migration and UN High Commission for Refugees wrote in an open letter to G20 leaders last month. “Vaccine inequity is costing lives every day, and continues to place everyone at risk.”

As natural and vaccine-derived immunity rises, viral evolution will have to get more and more ingenious to evade our defences. So far, scarcely more than half of the world’s population has had a dose of a Covid vaccine. That means there’s still more than 3.4- billion people out there whose bodies the virus can treat as laboratories in which to develop new mutations. Until we reduce that number further, the odds aren’t as strongly in our favour as we’d like to think.

