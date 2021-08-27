Film star caught up in Beijing crackdown

One of China’s most popular film stars, Zhao Wei, appeared to be the latest target of an internet take down, as Beijing ramps up its crackdown on the entertainment industry and fan culture.

On streaming sites, such as Tencent Video, many major works of the 45-year-old actor no longer played on Thursday evening, according to local newspaper China Business News, and her name had been scrubbed from the titles’ landing pages.

Zhao has served as a brand ambassador for the fashion house Fendi and the fan club for the actor on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo also became inaccessible on Friday afternoon.

Also known as Vicki, or Vicky, Zhao shot to fame in China in 1998 for starring in the TV series My Fair Princess. She also appeared in the war film Red Cliff and received critical accolades for her leading roles in feature films such as Dearest and her directing debut So Young.

The reason for the move was not immediately clear. Zhao’s studio did not respond to an emailed request for comment. The Chinese National Radio and Television Administration did not respond to a faxed question.

Chinese authorities have put the entertainment industry on notice in recent months, over what state media outlets have characterised as “improper fan activities.” The Chinese cyberspace regulator asked social media platforms on Friday to remove all ranking lists of celebrities.

Zhao, who has served on a jury at the Venice International Film Festival and owns a wine chateau in Bordeaux, has also built a fortune through investments including an early stake in Alibaba Pictures Group. Her husband, Huang Youlong, in 2015 partnered with e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group on a private equity deal.

In 2018, Zhao and her husband were banned by the Shanghai Stock Exchange from acting as senior executives for any listed companies for five years due to irregularities related to a failed takeover bid in 2016.

