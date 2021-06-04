World / Asia

Suu Kyi’s lawyer worried she won’t have legal representation

The secrets charges are the most serious ones facing deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and could mean a 14-year jail sentence

04 June 2021 - 12:08 Agency Staff
Aung San Suu Kyi. Picture: REUTERS /FRANCK ROBINCHON
The top lawyer for Myanmar’s deposed leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, voiced concern on Friday that his client had no legal representative listed in the case against her brought by the military junta for breaking the Official Secrets Act.

Khing Maung Zaw said the Supreme Court had announced cases to be heard on June 23 against Suu Kyi and four others, including her Australian economic adviser, Sean Turnell, but had listed all of them as representing themselves.

"We have concerns that they won’t have any legal representatives and there won't be any transparency with hearing," Khin Maung Zaw told Reuters.

"Normally, they should contact the defendants and need to give the opportunity to the defendants to contact their lawyers before they announce the case."

Reuters was unable to reach the Supreme Court or a junta spokesperson for comment.

The secrets charges are the most serious ones facing Suu Kyi, 75, and could mean a 14-year jail sentence. She appeared in court for the first time since the coup in June on lesser charges, which include breaking Covid-19 protocols.

No explanation has been given for taking the secrets case directly to the Supreme Court, whose verdict cannot be appealed.

The army overthrew Suu Kyi on February 1, cutting short a decade of democratic reforms that resulted from a long campaign for democracy that made her a national heroine and won her the Nobel peace prize.

The army accused Suu Kyi's party of fraud in its massive victory in a November 2020 election, accusations dismissed by monitors and the then electoral commission.

Suu Kyi is among more than 4,500 people who have been detained since the coup, which has plunged Myanmar into chaos — with daily protests, paralysing strikes and a resurgence of ethnic conflicts.

Reuters

Diplomacy intensifies as envoys arrive for talks with Myanmar junta chief

Asean envoys are expected to hold talks with Min Aung Hlaing on Friday
World
18 hours ago

Myanmar street protests continue despite heavy crackdown

Four months after coup military is still struggling to impose order
World
3 days ago

Myanmar anti-coup insurgents seize police post, kill security forces

Social media videos show what appears to be the dead bodies of security forces
World
1 week ago
