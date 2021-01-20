World / Asia

China sanctions Trump officials including Mike Pompeo

Officials on the list were instrumental in shaping the Trump administration’s more confrontational stance towards China

20 January 2021 - 20:45 Nick Wadhams
Secretary of state Mike Pompeo speaks in Washington, DC, the US, January 12 2021. Picture: ANDREW HARNIK/REUTERS
Beijing — China imposed sanctions on former secretary of state Michael Pompeo and other Trump administration officials even as Joe Biden was being inaugurated as president, saying they had made “crazy moves” that harmed US-China ties.

Also on the list of 28 people being sanctioned were former President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien and his deputy Matt Pottinger, trade adviser Peter Navarro, and US ambassador to the UN  Kelly Craft, according to a statement on Wednesday by China’s foreign ministry. They and their families will be banned from entering China, Hong Kong or Macau, or doing business with China.

The officials listed were instrumental in shaping the Trump administration’s more confrontational stance towards China, which included a raft of sanctions and a declaration, on its final day, that the government had committed genocide in its Xinjiang region. Also on the list were former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

The officials “planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China’s internal affairs, undermined China’s interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-U. S. relations”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Those targeted by China are likely to wear the sanctions as a badge of honour. Pompeo, who railed against China in a string of tweets in recent days, may boast of his tough stance in a future political campaign.

On Tuesday, Pompeo called China’s crackdown on Uighurs and other minorities in the Xinjiang region a genocide.

Bloomberg

US labels China’s repression of Uighurs as ‘genocide’

There is growing bipartisan support for further punishment of China’s actions in Xinjiang region
World
22 hours ago

STEVEN KUO: SA could be a Joe Biden favourite if it plays its cards right

This country's history with the new US president is a big plus
Opinion
6 hours ago

EDITORIAL: SA will need to show Joe Biden it is serious about democracy

Cyril Ramaphosa should set a new tone in relations with the US, and siding with unsavoury governments is not the way to do it
Opinion
16 hours ago

China could take on Boeing after Donald Trump’s pressure

If US president-elect Joe Biden doesn’t reverse the move, US investors will be prohibited from buying securities of companies on blacklist
World
5 days ago

