World / Asia

Ten who fled Hong Kong face charges in Chinese court

Fugitives were arrested at sea for illegal border crossing

28 December 2020 - 11:28 David Kirton and Pak Yiu
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
Shenzhen/Hong Kong — Security was tight on Monday as 10 people from Hong Kong faced charges in a mainland Chinese court that include illegal border crossing after a boat they were travelling in was intercepted en route to the democratic island of Taiwan.

Mainland Chinese authorities detained the 11 men and one woman at sea on August 23. The youngest is 16.

The 12, who had all faced charges in Hong Kong linked to antigovernment protests in the city, have been held in a mainland prison since they were detained.

Chinese officials, who have described the group as separatists, said two of them would have a separate hearing as they are minors. It was not clear if the 10 were appearing in the court or were attending via video link.

They face charges of illegal border crossing and organising an illicit border crossing, which could carry a sentence of up to seven years in jail, mainland authorities said.

The case has attracted much attention in Hong Kong as a rare instance of Chinese authorities arresting people trying to leave the former British colony at a time of growing fears about prospects for the city’s high degree of autonomy after Beijing imposed a draconian national security law in June.

Diplomats from countries including the US, Britain, Canada and Australia were denied entry for the hearing after authorities said the court was full.

“We’ve been denied entry. The official explanation given is that the case does not involve any foreign citizens,” one Western envoy said.

The detainees’ plight has grabbed international attention, with human rights groups raising concern over their treatment after their families said they were denied access to independent lawyers.

“They try to say it’s an open trial but they also say all the seats are occupied. The family members don’t have the right to attend the trial. That’s absurd,” said Lee Cheuk-yan, chair of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. “They don’t have the right to appoint their own lawyer. They don’t even know the names of the government-appointed lawyers.”

Earlier on Monday, the US embassy in China urged authorities to release the fugitives and allow them to leave.

“Their so-called ‘crime’ was to flee tyranny. Communist China will stop at nothing to prevent its people from seeking freedom elsewhere,” the embassy said in a statement.

Pro-democracy activists began fleeing Hong Kong for self-ruled Taiwan from the early months of antigovernment protests last year, most of them legally, by air, but some by fishing boat, activists in Taipei who helped Hong Kong citizens get visas have said.

Reuters

Jimmy Lai gets $1.3m bail in Hong Kong national security case

An immediate appeal by the prosecution for media tycoon Lai, the highest profile pro-democracy activist, was denied
World
5 days ago

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai is charged under new Hong Kong law

The charge of suspicion of colluding with foreign forces is considered trumped up by many as China clamps down on any dissent in Hong Kong
World
2 weeks ago

Huawei CFO said to be in talks with US to resolve charges

Discussions between prosecutors and lawyers for Meng Wanzhou signal a potential end to a case that has strained ties between the US, China and Canada
World
3 weeks ago

