US releases declassified diplomatic cables on arms pledges to Taiwan

The cables, part of the US's campaign against Beijing, make clear that military build-up will result in more arms sales to Taiwan

31 August 2020 - 18:56 Chris Horton
Picture: US NAVY HANDOUT/REUTERS
Taipei — The US released Reagan-era diplomatic cables on Monday that underscore Washington’s commitment to Taiwan’s future being determined free of coercion from China.

The cables, which were released Monday on the website of the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto US embassy in Taipei, make clear that increased belligerence or a military build-up by Beijing will precipitate increased arms sales to Taipei.

“The cable explains that the US willingness to reduce its arms sales to Taiwan is conditioned upon the continued commitment of the [China] to a peaceful solution of cross-Strait differences,” the institute said in a statement on its website. “Further, if the [China] were to become more hostile, then the US would increase arms sales to Taiwan.”

The release comes hours after the passing of a US Navy warship through the Taiwan Strait.

Tensions between the US and China have been increasing in the lead-up to the American presidential election on November 3, as President Donald Trump has made his tough positions on China a key element in his campaign.

Trump started with criticism of China’s role in the Covid-19 pandemic that spread across the globe in 2020. The tensions have been amplified by condemnation of the detention of Uighurs, a new security law in Hong Kong and Trump’s orders that the US operations of Chinese apps WeChat and TikTok be shut down or sold.

The documents being declassified are known as the Six Assurances that president Ronald Reagan made to Taipei in 1982, which included pledges that the US would not alter its view on Taiwan’s sovereignty and it would not set a date for termination of arms sales.

Bloomberg

China’s chip execs fret over possible trade sanctions by Trump administration

Further restrictions would seriously set back country’s still-developing industry, executives say
Companies
10 hours ago

US joins Taiwan to mark anniversary of battle with China

Move comes as Washington-Beijing tensions rise and China steps up military activity around Kinmen island
World
1 week ago

I don’t want to talk to China right now, says Donald Trump

Trump called off last weekend’s talks despite the collapse of the trade deal risking a return of the tit-for-tat tariff war that hurt the global ...
World
1 week ago

Fixing the US-China face-off is up to China, not the US

Technology is at the heart of the US-China trade war, writes Ian Bremmer, with Xi Jinping not backing down any time soon
Opinion
3 weeks ago

