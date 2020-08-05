World / Asia

Police raid home of man employed by an Australian politician

The raid of John Zhangs home is part of a foreign interference probe into whether he was working to advance ‘Chinese state interests’

05 August 2020 - 13:10 Kirsty Needham
A federal officer enters the home of New South Wales Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane in Sydney, Australia, on June 26 2020. Picture: BIANCA DE MARCHI/REUTERS
A federal officer enters the home of New South Wales Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane in Sydney, Australia, on June 26 2020. Picture: BIANCA DE MARCHI/REUTERS

Sydney — Australian federal police raided the home and office of a man employed by an Australian politician as part of a foreign interference investigation into whether he was working to advance “Chinese state interests”, according to court documents.

The disclosure is made in documents lodged on Monday in Australia’s high court by the employee, John Zhang, who is seeking to quash the search warrants used by police and the return of seized computer evidence.

Zhang, who could not be reached for comment, has not been charged with any offence. His lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

The case is the first test of the foreign interference law, which was introduced in 2018, spurred in part by a classified Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) report on Chinese activity.

The legislation sparked anger from Beijing, which consistently denies it meddles in the political affairs of other countries.

Federal police searched and seized material from Zhang's Sydney home, business premises, and the parliamentary office of his employer, New South Wales (NSW) state Labor politician Shaoquett Moselmane on June 26.

Moselmane, who has been suspended from the NSW Labor party following the raids, has previously said he had not done anything wrong and was not a suspect.

The court documents said Zhang was an Australian citizen who migrated from China in 1989 and had been employed part-time by Moselmane since 2018.

According to details of the search warrants described in the court documents, Zhang was under investigation for allegedly concealing from Moselmane that he was acting on behalf of, or in collaboration with, the “Chinese State and party apparatus including the ministry of state security and the United Front Work Department”.

The documents said it was alleged Zhang was suspected of acting on behalf of the “Chinese state and party apparatus” in a private social media chat group with Moselmane, to advance the policy goals of the Chinese government.

He is alleged to have encouraged Moselmane to advocate for “Chinese state interests”, they said.

This conduct is alleged to be unlawful because it was covert and sought to influence an Australian political process, the documents said.

Zhang's lawyers argue in the high court application that the foreign interference law breaches Australia's constitution because it restricts freedom of political communication and attempts to influence political decisions.

Offences under the foreign interference law can attract jail terms of up to 15 years.

An Australian federal police spokesperson would not comment further on the case, saying “it is an ongoing investigation”. 

Reuters

Australian politician denies being a suspect in China probe

Investigation is about other people advancing goals of the foreign power, Shaoquett Moselmane tells media
World
1 month ago

Melbourne under curfew and tighter lockdown amid runaway Covid infections

Australia’s Victoria state  declares a state of disaster  and police get more powers as Covid-19 outbreak rages on three weeks after lockdown
World
2 days ago

Australian intelligence raids MP over China links

New South Wales state legislator Shaoquett Moselmane’s home and office is searched amid probe into alleged Chinese influence operations
World
1 month ago

Australia sued for not disclosing climate as foreseeable risk

The class action alleges investors were misled by climate change not being disclosed with other financial risks in state exchange-traded bonds
World
1 week ago

Xi Jinping is China’s most powerful leader since Mao, and he wants to stay that way

With his tenure as president solidified, Xi is now prepared to take on the world — from Hong Kong and the South China Sea to the UK and the US
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa blames woes on US ‘thugs’
World / Africa
2.
Beirut blast kills nearly 80 and injures ...
World / Middle East
3.
Zimbabwean Lives Matter movement grows with ...
World / Africa
4.
Lack of lockdown did not help Sweden’s economy ...
World / Europe
5.
Where in the world is former Spanish king Juan ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

More borders in Australia’s Victoria state close due to Covid-19 spike

World / Asia

Australia places Melbourne under new Covid-19 lockdown

World / Asia

Australia heads back to normal as coronavirus cases fall

World / Asia

Even if Australia avoids two straight quarters of contraction, does it really ...

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.