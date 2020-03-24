World / Asia

Cambodia uses Covid-19 to arrest activists — even teenagers

Human Rights Watch says the country has arrested 17 people — including a 14-year-old girl for voicing her fear of the virus online

24 March 2020 - 12:58 Prak Chan Thul
A man rides a motorcart loaded with secondhand shoes for sale along a street in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on March 24 2020. Picture: AFP/TANG CHHIN SOTHY
A man rides a motorcart loaded with secondhand shoes for sale along a street in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on March 24 2020. Picture: AFP/TANG CHHIN SOTHY

Phnom Penh — The Cambodian government has used the coronavirus outbreak to lock up opposition activists and others voicing concern about the government’s response to the virus, US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday.

Seventeen people have been arrested since late January for sharing information about the coronavirus in Cambodia, including four members or supporters of the dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), according to HRW.

They were charged with penal code violations including incitement, conspiracy, and spreading false information, the group said.

The arrests included a 14-year-old girl who expressed fears on social media about rumours of coronavirus cases at her school and in her province. Twelve were released from detention after signing pledges not to spread “fake news” and to apologise, HRW said.

“The Cambodian government is misusing the Covid-19 outbreak to lock up opposition activists and others expressing concern about the virus and the government’s response,” said Phil Robertson, the group’s deputy Asia director.

“It’s truly frightening that during a national crisis, the Cambodian government seems more interested in silencing online critics than undertaking a huge Covid-19 public information campaign.” 

Cambodia reported three new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its total to 87, the health ministry said.

Government spokesperson Phay Siphan acknowledged some arrests but dismissed HRW’s allegations, saying such measures had been taken elsewhere to fight false postings about the coronavirus.

The postings that led to the arrests, Phay said, are “disturbing and dangerous to people, and have made people believe panic that affects national security”.

A crackdown on critics of long-time ruler Hun Sen has led to the banning of the main opposition party, a treason trial for opposition leader Kem Sokha, and the arrest of dozens of activists over the past year.

Reuters

How voyage on a cruise ship became a holiday from hell

The Diamond Princess proved to be the perfect incubator for the deadly infection
Life
4 weeks ago

Number of new coronavirus cases in Hubei rises after two days of falls

Health officials report 1,933 new cases and 100 new deaths
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
White farmers welcome offer by Zimbabwe’s ...
World / Africa
2.
Trump says unproven coronavirus drugs could be ...
World / Americas
3.
Zimbabwe cancels biggest trade fair to stave off ...
World / Africa
4.
AU warns Covid-19 spread will worsen as cases ...
World / Africa
5.
Zimbabwe’s annual inflation soared more than 500% ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.