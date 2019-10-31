World / Asia

Hazardous smoke engulfs Sydney as strong winds fan Australian bush fires

Scores of houses have been destroyed and hundreds of koalas are feared dead

31 October 2019 - 10:41 Colin Packham and Swati Pandey
A jogger is seen in Blackwattle Bay as smoke haze drifts over the CBD in Sydney, Australia, on October 31 2019. Picture: AAP IMAGE/STEVEN SAPHORE/VIA REUTERS
A jogger is seen in Blackwattle Bay as smoke haze drifts over the CBD in Sydney, Australia, on October 31 2019. Picture: AAP IMAGE/STEVEN SAPHORE/VIA REUTERS

Sydney — Sydney was wreathed in hazardous smoke on Thursday as strong winds fanned dozens of bush fires across Australia’s east coast, prompting health warnings for the city that is home to more than 5-million people and the state of New South Wales (NSW).

Firefighters were battling to control more than 40 wild fires that remained ablaze across NSW, the state’s Rural Fire Service (RFS) said. There were no reports of injuries caused by the fires by mid-afternoon local time, though 45 homes were destroyed.

The strong winds have blown the dangerous smoke across large parts of NSW.

The RFS said the smoke was unlikely to clear for at least 24 hours, while hot, dry conditions are expected to linger for several days more — exacerbating the threat of more fires as authorities try to assess the damage of blazes now extinguished.

“Dust may aggravate existing heart and lung conditions and cause symptoms like eye irritation and cough,” said Richard Broome, director of environmental health at NSW Health.

“Symptoms can occur for several days after dust is inhaled, so people with the chronic conditions need to be vigilant with their treatment programmes.”

One of the biggest fires in recent days was recorded in Lake Cathie, 379km north of Sydney, which destroyed more than 2,000ha of a national park.

The fire is now contained, though the area is a prime breeding ground for koalas, stoking fears that hundreds will have been killed by the fires.

“Based on our calculations, with a minimum 60% mortality rate about 350 koalas will be lost,” said Sue Ashton, president of the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

“It’s terrible, it’s absolutely devastating. It’s a national tragedy.”

Ashton said seven rescuers on Thursday attempted to enter the worst affected areas but were advised to leave as strong winds stoked fears of the fires spreading. 

Reuters

Fast winds to whip up more trouble for California firefighters

The Santa Ana winds blowing into Los Angeles and Orange County are expected to reach sustained speeds of 80km/h to 112km/h
World
22 hours ago

Residents flee wildfires in Los Angeles neighbourhoods

Firefighters battle inferno that threatens 10,000 buildings, many of them multimillion-dollar homes
World
2 days ago

Chile’s president fires eight ministers after protests

The president’s approval rating slumps to 14% as protests nearly paralyse the country’s largest cities
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Hong Kong in technical recession after five ...
World / Asia
2.
After Halloween Brexit failure, Boris Johnson and ...
World / Europe
3.
Hazardous smoke engulfs Sydney as strong winds ...
World / Asia
4.
Hong Kong braces for Halloween protest march
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.