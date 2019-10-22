China plans to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, says report

Sources told the FT that officials in China want to stabilise the situation before a final decision can be made on leadership changes, as they do not want to be seen to be giving in to violence.

In September, in response to a report about a recording of Lam saying she would step down if she could, she said she had never asked the Chinese government to let her resign to end the Chinese-ruled city’s political crisis.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Hong Kong since mid-June in sometimes violent protests against a controversial extradition bill, which has since been dropped, that could have seen people sent to mainland China for trial in Communist Party controlled courts.

Protesters want Lam to resign and say they will not stop until Hong Kong legislators are chosen through democratic elections.

