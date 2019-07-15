World / Asia

China to freeze out US firms selling weapons to Taiwan

This follows a threat by China to impose sanctions on US firms involved in a deal to sell $2.2bn worth of tanks, missiles and related equipment to Taiwan

15 July 2019 - 16:18 Ben Blanchard
China flags. Picture: REUTERS
China flags. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — China’s government and companies will cut business ties with US companies involved in selling arms to Taiwan, China’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing. He declined to specify which companies would be affected.

The decision follows a threat by Beijing to impose sanctions on US firms involved in a deal to sell $2.2bn worth of tanks, missiles and related equipment to Taiwan.

Last week, the Pentagon said the US state department had approved the sale of the weapons requested by Taiwan, including 108 General Dynamics Corp M1A2T Abrams tanks and 250 Stinger missiles, which are manufactured by Raytheon.

On Sunday, the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily posted an article on its WeChat account identifying US companies that could be vulnerable to sanctions.

They included Honeywell International, which makes the engines for the Abrams tanks, and private-jet-maker Gulfstream Aerospace, which is owned by General Dynamics. China is an important market for both Honeywell and Gulfstream.

Ties between China and the US are already strained over a trade war, which has seen them levy tariffs on each other's imports, although they are trying to resolve that dispute.

The US adheres to a "one-China" policy, officially recognising Beijing and not Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province.

The US has no formal ties with Taiwan but is bound by law to help provide it with the means to defend itself. 

Reuters

Taiwanese president’s plan to visit US upsets China

President Tsai Ing-wen will spend four nights in the US in July, as China says self-ruled Taiwan a Chinese province with no right to state-to-state ...
World
2 weeks ago

MARK BARNES: Law must always prevail over public opinion

Hong Kong protests are essentially about extradition rights, but agreements are written to survive changes in people with changing minds and changes ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

HP and Dell become the latest to move tech production from China

Sources say Microsoft, Amazon, Nintendo and Sony are also looking to move some of their game console and smart speaker manufacturing out of China
Companies
1 week ago

Canadian naval vessels sail through Taiwan Strait

Canada says frigate and support vessel had come from a visit to Vietnam and were headed to Northeast Asia
World
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Almost 20-million children not vaccinated in 2018
World
2.
Pro-China mayor is the face of the opposition in ...
World / Asia
3.
Technology tax set to dominate Group of Seven ...
World
4.
Zimbabwe’s June inflation nearly doubles, sliding ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

US approves possible arms sale to Taiwan, angering China

World / Asia

Taiwan exports post surprise growth as trade war pushes production at home

World / Asia

Hong Kong protesters march on train station to ‘educate’ mainlanders

World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.