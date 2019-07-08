World / Asia

Taiwan exports post surprise growth as trade war pushes production at home

The return to growth of exports ‘earlier than expected’ as manufacturers move production back to Taiwan

08 July 2019 - 17:03 Yimou Lee and Jenny Kao
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOCSI
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOCSI

Taipei — Taiwan's exports unexpectedly grew for the first time in eight months in June as strong US demand helped boost expansion amid the prolonged Sino-US trade war.

Taiwan’s June exports gained 0.5% from a year earlier, the first growth since October, finance ministry data showed on Monday. The exports hit $28.39bn, a record for June.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 4% fall. In May the trade-reliant economy’s exports contracted 4.8% from a year earlier.

Returning production

Finance ministry official Beatrice Tsai told reporters the better-than-expected June growth was boosted by “returning production” from Taiwan manufacturers who moved parts of their supply chain to the island, as well as an increasing demand for semiconductor products.

“The return to growth of exports was earlier than expected, mainly thanks to manufacturers who have been moving their production back to Taiwan since last year,” said Yuanta Securities economist Woods Chen.

“We expect exports to remain on the positive side in the second half, though the growth would be minor,” Chen said.

ING said the export growth is positive but “it is too early to celebrate”, adding that “we doubt that the moving of factories from mainland China to Taiwan will change the landscape for trade.”

A growing number of Taiwan manufacturers, including computer-maker Compal Electronics, are moving to shift production from China to other factories in the region because of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports.

Taiwan’s factories are a key part of the global supply chain for tech giants such as Apple.

In June, Taiwan’s exports to the US rose 18.5% on the year, helped by double-digit yearly growth from telecom and machinery products. Shipments to China fell 3.8%, while exports to Europe fell 8.6%.

The finance ministry expects exports in July to be between 1% growth and 1% contraction.

KGI Securities economist Carl Liu said the growth in June was boosted by a surge of telecom orders from the US, but he cautioned that trade friction remains the “biggest uncertainty” for Taiwan’s exports.

In June Taiwan’s central bank again cut its 2019 economic growth forecast, citing a slowing global economy and trade war uncertainties.

Reuters

HP and Dell become the latest to move tech production from China

Sources say Microsoft, Amazon, Nintendo and Sony are also looking to move some of their game console and smart speaker manufacturing out of China
Companies
5 days ago

Taiwanese president’s plan to visit US upsets China

President Tsai Ing-wen will spend four nights in the US in July, as China says self-ruled Taiwan a Chinese province with no right to state-to-state ...
World
1 week ago

Canadian naval vessels sail through Taiwan Strait

Canada says frigate and support vessel had come from a visit to Vietnam and were headed to Northeast Asia
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Venezuela’s opposition in new round of talks with ...
World / Americas
2.
Tanzanian ministers spar over Kilimanjaro cable ...
World / Africa
3.
Abundant rains offer good prospects for main ...
World / Africa
4.
Ukraine’s Zelensky offers to meet Putin for ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.