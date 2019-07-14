World / Asia

China drafts plan to make it easier to do business

Measures come as growth slows to 27-year low due to trade war with US

14 July 2019 - 17:52 Dominique Patton
A Chinese national flag flutters on the Pearl River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. Picture: REUTERS
A Chinese national flag flutters on the Pearl River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — China has come up with measures to make it easier to do business in the world’s second-largest economy, from nurturing private enterprises to widening market access, as economic growth slows amid a protracted trade war with the US.

The draft guidelines published by the National Development and Reform Commission include better protection of intellectual property, equal market access and more support for private businesses and small companies as part of wider plans to stimulate the economy.

Domestic and foreign companies operating in China complain of unfair treatment when it comes to market access, burdensome red tape and weak law enforcement.

Slowdown

The measures come as a slew of data in recent weeks points to a slowdown in the economy. China is expected to report on Monday that growth in the second quarter was the weakest in at least 27 years.

The document underlined that it is necessary to treat all types of market entities equally and to establish a punitive damages system for intellectual property infringement.

Public bids and government procurement should be open to all and be transparent and fair, it said.

It also called on financial institutions to increase lending to private enterprises and small businesses, and provide targeted products and services.

China’s manufacturers are struggling with sluggish demand at home and abroad, and a sharp US tariff hike announced in May threatens to crush already thin profit margins.

The measures, outlined in a 30-page document, are open for comment.

Reuters

Hulamin reports interim loss as US-China trade war bites

The aluminium supplier also says profit has been affected by a global downturn in automotive production
Companies
2 days ago

Metal fatigue after a tough decade for steel

ArcelorMittal now wants to rejig the business in a big way
Business
18 hours ago

African free-trade area could offset weakening global growth

New bloc will have to address non-tariff barriers if it wants to benefit from emerging continental demand
Opinion
3 days ago

US approves possible arms sale to Taiwan, angering China

The possible sale of $2.2bn of tanks, missiles and related military equipment is called a ‘crude interference in China’s internal affairs’ by Beijing
World
5 days ago

Most read

1.
China drafts plan to make it easier to do business
World / Asia
2.
Leak reveals UK envoy accused Trump of ditching ...
World / Americas
3.
Zimbabwe hikes fuel price again after minister ...
World / Africa
4.
At least 50 dead in Nepal's monsoon
World / Asia

Related Articles

China to end sector ownership limits for foreign investors

World / Asia

Chinese pork output expected to expand again after 2020, says UN report

Business

US-China talks to resume, but China wants all tariffs ended

World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.