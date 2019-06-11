Protests escalate in Hong Kong over extradition treaty

Lam warned against any similar action in a news briefing. “I call on schools, parents, institutions, corporations, unions to consider seriously if they advocate these radical actions.”

Human rights groups have repeatedly cited the alleged use of torture, arbitrary detentions, forced confessions and problems accessing lawyers in China as reasons why the bill should not proceed.

An online petition has called for 50,000 people to surround LegCo at 12pm GMT on Tuesday and remain until Wednesday, when the Chinese-ruled city is expected to see mass protests and more calls for the embattled Lam to step down.

Nearly 2,000 mostly small retail shops, including restaurants, grocery, book and coffee shops, have announced plans to strike, according to an online survey, a rare move in the staunchly capitalist economy. Some tutorial schools, small hotels, law firms, social welfare workers and nearly 4,000 teachers also said they would go on strike and rally on Wednesday.

The student union of several higher education institutions and the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union urged people to strike on Wednesday. “We just want to protect our homeland is this wrong? … I urge all Hong Kong people and students to go on strike tomorrow to tell them we will not accept this evil law,” one student member said.

The Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong called on the government not to pass the bill “hurriedly” and urged all Christians to pray for the former British colony.

Prominent human rights lawyer Michael Vidler said he had notified all employees that his firm supported those who wanted to act according to their consciences on Wednesday. A staff union affiliated to a pro-democracy labour group under the New World First Bus Company called on its members to drive at the speed of 20km/h to 26km/h to show their opposition to the proposed law.

A Facebook post called on people to enjoy a picnic next to the government offices on Wednesday morning, describing the area as “among the best picnic sites”. The post has attracted close to 10,000 responses from people promising to attend.

‘Missteps could be costly’

Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997 under a “one-country, two-systems” formula, with guarantees that its autonomy and freedoms, including an independent justice system, would be protected.

However, many accuse China of extensive meddling, denying democratic reforms and squeezing freedoms, interfering with local elections and the disappearance of five Hong Kong-based booksellers, starting in 2015, who specialised in works critical of Chinese leaders.

Prominent business figures urged the government to tread cautiously to protect Hong Kong’s competitiveness.

“The integrity and independence of [Hong Kong’s] legal system are absolutely central to Hong Kong’s future,” said Fred Hu, founder and chair of China-based private equity firm Primavera Capital Group. “Any missteps could be extremely costly, undermining the confidence of global investors and eroding Hong Kong’s competitive advantages.”

Activist investor David Webb, in a post on Lam’s Facebook page, urged her to send the bill to the Law Reform Commission of Hong Kong for further study. “If you press ahead and bulldoze the bill through LegCo, you will probably get the legislation passed, but at huge political cost and damage to the international credibility of Hong Kong for due process when reforming its legislation.”

On Monday, US state department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said “the continued erosion of the ‘one-country, two-systems’ framework puts Hong Kong’s long-established special status in international affairs at risk.”

A 1992 US law recognises Hong Kong’s special status and allows the US to engage with it as a non-sovereign entity distinct from China in matters of trade and economics. Areas of special treatment include visas, law enforcement, including extraditions, and investment.

Reuters