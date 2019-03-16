Kim Jong-un rethinks US nuclear talks and pause in missile tests

The future of nuclear talks between the two sides has been in limbo since Trump decided to walk away from a February 28 meeting in Hanoi without an agreement to reduce Kim’s arsenal.

Each side has blamed the other, with the US saying North Korea demanded too much sanctions relief and Pyongyang faulting Washington for rejecting its promises to reduce its nuclear programme.

The North Korean statements will likely fuel speculation that Kim might reconsider his halt on weapons tests, something Trump has touted as one of his administration’s top foreign policy achievements.

Even after the Hanoi summit collapsed, the US announced it would end two major annual military drills with South Korea, a move many analysts viewed as a concession to Kim.

Since then, however, analysis of commercial satellite imagery has signaled new activity at high-profile missile sites — something Choe declined to explain Friday, according to the AP.

Stocks Fall

South Korea’s so-called peace stocks, which move on speculation about developments in North Korea, fell in Seoul trading on Friday. Shares of Hyundai Elevator tumbled 6.9% while Hyundai Rotem slid as much as 5.5%.

As with previous North Korean complaints about talks with the Trump administration, Choe made an effort to separate the president from his top aides. While she touted the “mysteriously wonderful” chemistry between the two leaders, she faulted Pompeo and US national security advisor John Bolton with up-ending the talks.

“This time we understood very clearly that the US has a very different calculation to ours,” Choe said, according to the AP. North Korea also called the US “gangster-like” after a fraught visit by Pompeo in July.

“I have a vague recollection of being called gangster-like from a visit that I took one time previously and following that we continued to have very professional conversations,” Pompeo said in response. “I have every expectation that we’ll be able to continue to do that.”

The threat to reconsider talks is consistent with Kim’s warnings before deciding to hold the second summit with Trump. In a televised New Year’s address, Kim threatened to take a “new path” if Washington didn’t relax crippling economic sanctions.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s office said in response to Choe’s comments that his government would support the re-opening of US-North Korean talks “under any circumstances”.

Trump said in Hanoi that Kim insisted sanctions be completely lifted. North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho disputed Trump’s claim, saying the regime only asked that UN sanctions imposed during 2016 and 2017 be lifted.

On Thursday, Trump’s envoy for North Korea called on UN Security Council members to stay united in pressuring Kim to give up his nuclear weapons, according to a diplomat who was present at the meeting. US special representative Stephen Biegun told council members that UN sanctions must be maintained and remain fully implemented amid talks.

Earlier this week, Biegun dismissed speculation that a tougher US line in Hanoi could have been due to the presence of Pompeo and Bolton alongside Trump. “That position has not hardened,” he said at a Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference in Washington.

While both sides have indicated that they remain open to another meeting between the leaders, Choe suggested Kim is losing patience. She recounted a remark the North Korean leader made during his long train ride home through China after the summit. “On our way back to the homeland, our chairman of the state affairs commission said, ‘For what reason do we have to make this train trip again?’”

Bloomberg