Vietnam demolitions pit Catholic church against authorities

Bangkok — The demolition of about 100 homes near Ho Chi Minh City, including one owned by the Catholic church, has pitted the church against authorities in the latest such dispute over land in the Communist Party-ruled country.

Residents in Tan Binh district received no warning of the demolitions earlier in January and were given little compensation, according to local media reports.

Land conflicts have risen in Vietnam since the governing Communist Party launched its economic reforms, or doi moi, in the late 1980s, which resulted in more farming land being taken over to build highways and large industrial zones.

Disputes over property between Catholics and authorities are common, and have posed one of the key obstacles to a normalisation of relations with the Vatican.

“Historically, the party-state has distrusted the Catholic church because of its close connection to the French colonial government,” said John Gillespie, director of the Asia-Pacific Business Regulation Group at Monash University in Melbourne.

Church land was taken over by the state after 1954 in the north, although some of the land was returned during the 1980s and 1990s when the government relaxed its opposition to organised religion, he said.