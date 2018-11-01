Sexual assault so common in North Korea its accepted part of ordinary life, report shows

Seoul — Sexual abuse by North Korean officials appears to be "endemic", a watchdog group reported on Thursday, as activists complain the isolated country's rights record is being ignored as an international push is made to improve relations.

Investigators with US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) interviewed more than 100 North Koreans who had left the country — including more than 50 who left since 2011 — and described unwanted sexual contact and violence as "so common that it has come to be accepted as part of ordinary life".

Gathering information in North Korea is notoriously difficult, and HRW acknowledged its survey was too limited to provide a generalised sample.

But the testimonies paint a picture of sexual abuse — including rape — that is so widespread that many of the women interviewed did not understand that coercive sex should not be an almost every-day occurrence, said one investigator who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the work.

The North Korean delegation to the UN in Geneva issued a statement to Reuters in response to the report, "strongly rejecting" the allegations as "trite" and "fictitious".

"This is yet another futile attempt by some dishonest and hostile forces, who feel uneasy with the ongoing trend toward peace, reconciliation, prosperity and co-operation on the Korean peninsula, to hinder the rapprochement by raising the so-called 'human rights' issue of our country with unfounded and fictitious stories," it said.

The global #MeToo movement has pushed to end sexual abuse, but HRW executive director Kenneth Roth said there appeared to be little progress in North Korea, despite economic reforms and a stated intention to modernise under leader Kim Jong-un's authoritarian government.

"This is not a regime-threatening issue," Roth said. "So that is why it is particularly appalling that the government is not doing anything to prevent sexual abuse by officials."