North Korea parades conventional arms, peace and economic development

North Korea routinely uses major holidays to showcase its military capabilities and the latest developments in missile technology. But that has lessened in 2018, underlining Kim’s stated aim for denuclearising the Korean peninsula and his recent meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and summits with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The theme for the celebrations on Sunday was economic development and unifying the Korean peninsula, divided since World War 2.

A huge float was decorated with a modern train, solar panels, wind-power plants and dams, under a slogan of "all our might to build economy!", as North Korean men in construction workwear marched.

Kim Yong-nam, the titular head of state, gave a speech at the parade in which he said the country had achieved status as a military power and would pursue efforts to strengthen its economy. Floats on unification passed by North Koreans waving unified Korea flags.

"All Koreans should join forces to accomplish unification in our generation. Unification is the only way Koreans can survive," said an editorial in North Korea’s party newspaper Rodong Sinmun.

Kim Jongo-un and his South Korean counterpart, Moon, will meet in Pyongyang on September 18 for the third time in 2018 and discuss "practical measures" towards denuclearisation, officials in Seoul have said.

Despite stalled progress on talks with the US, the North Korean leader wants to denuclearise the Korean peninsula within Trump’s first term, according to South Korean officials. Trump said on Friday that Kim had sent a letter to him, which he believed would be positive.

Melissa Hanham, a senior research associate at the James Martin Centre for Nonproliferation Studies, said the military component of the parade appeared to be scaled down.

"I am very curious to hear what is in the letter to Trump, because this parade could have been more provocative," Hanham said.

Missile-related activities

She added that satellite evidence showed North Korea was continuing with missile-related activities, such as testing solid-fuel motors.

Kim was seen laughing and holding hands up with the Chinese special envoy as he oversaw the festivities at Pyongyang’s main Kim Il-sung square on a clear autumn day.

Kim waved to the crowd before leaving but did not make any public remarks.

North Korea invited a large group of foreign journalists to cover the military parade and other events to mark the 70th anniversary of its founding.

That includes mass games that Pyongyang is organising for the first time in five years, a huge, nationalist pageant performed by up to 100,000 people in one of the world’s largest stadiums.

Both the mass games and the military parade have been criticised by human rights advocates and North Korean defectors for the pressure placed on performers and for painting a distorted picture of the country through stage-managed displays. But thousands of jovial North Koreans clapped in unison and rallied support for their leader Kim.

A concert on Saturday night attended by Kim Yong-nam and foreign delegations featured little in the way of martial messaging or images, with only a few shadowy American bombers shown briefly in footage of the 1950-53 Korean war.

Reuters