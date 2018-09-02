President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA is being "recalibrated in many ways" to be attractive to local and international investors in a bid to stimulate economic growth and job creation.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during his address to a breakfast meeting with SA business leaders on Sunday in the Chinese capital city of Beijing‚ during a state visit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi was in SA in June on a similar visit ahead of the recent Brazil‚ Russia‚ India‚ China and SA (Brics) summit.

Ramaphosa said ahead of the two-day Forum on China-Africa Co-operation summit that the government needed to provide not just "policy certainty but policy consistency" to investors to attract much-needed foreign direct investment.

"We’re recalibrating in many ways‚ we’re sharpening our messages to enhance investment to come our way‚" said Ramaphosa.

'Policy certainty'

"One of the key issues that faced us was the issue of policy certainty which many possible investors wanted clarity on.

"We’re working through that‚ we’re working through all the issues that have been raised with us‚ to make sure that we do have not only policy certainty but policy consistency. This is something that has slipped through our fingers in the past few years where we have lost our shine‚ but we’re regaining that shine."

Dozens of African leaders are in Beijing for the summit at which Xi is expected to stress growth in Sino-African trade partnerships.

The South African economy was battered as the previous Zuma-lead administration dithered on key policy issues affecting crucial sectors such as mining and energy while state-owned companies were plagued by allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement.

SA has also grabbed international attention with its parliamentary process to amend section 25 of the constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation in a bid to change patterns of land ownership.