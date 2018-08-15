Chinese oil importers avoid US crude as it may be subject to tariffs later

Singapore/Beijing — Chinese oil importers are shying away from buying US crude as they fear Beijing’s decision to exclude the commodity from its tariff list in a trade dispute between the world’s biggest economies may only be a temporary measure.

Not a single tanker has loaded crude from the US bound for China since the start of August, Thomson Reuters Eikon ship tracking data showed, compared with about 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June and July.

The US and China have been locked in a tit-for-tat trade spat over the past few months, but crude was dropped from China’s final list of tariffs on $16bn in US goods announced last week. The move underscores the growing importance of the US as a major global oil producer and critical alternative supply source for top importer China. However, would-be buyers in China fret that the commodity could be used as a bargaining chip in future talks with Washington,

"Since it takes months to get US crude [to China] … [not buying US shipments] is a precautionary measure to avoid any distressed selling in case the government puts tariffs on US crude oil," Wood Mackenzie research director Sushant Gupta said.

A source with a Chinese refiner said the company is "watching and seeing" how the situation develops before placing new orders for US oil. He declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak with media.

The move comes after the country’s main oil importer, Unipec, suspended shipments from the US, earlier this month.

Another petroleum source familiar with the Chinese market said US crude may have been left off the tariff list to "facilitate clearing shipments" that have already been committed to. "[The government] probably wants to impose [tariffs] when there is no more US crude on the water, so I won’t take it as a reversal of the political stance on US crude."

Looking elsewhere

To replace US oil, China has been turning to the Middle East, West Africa and Latin America, according to shipping data and traders. This has been helped as a narrow price-spread between Brent and Dubai crude allows Atlantic basin oil to be profitably shipped to Asia. The spread on Wednesday had nearly halved from a month ago to $1.63 a barrel.

Although China’s biggest oil suppliers are the Middle East, Russia and West Africa, the US has become an important global supplier since it opened up its market for exports in 2016.

Beyond the short-term complications of finding replacements for American oil, the China-US trade dispute also poses risks to economic growth. Said Gupta at Wood Mackenzie, "Any further escalation in the trade conflict between them is clearly an important downside risk and could lead to a further slowdown in oil demand growth for 2019, leading to downward pressure on oil prices."

Reuters