Hundreds missing in Laos hydropower dam collapse

Bangkok — Hundreds of people are missing and an unknown number are believed dead after the collapse of a hydropower dam under construction in southeast Laos, state media reported Tuesday.

Officials have brought boats to help evacuate people in San Sai district of Attapeu province, where the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam is located, as water levels rise after the collapse, ABC Laos news reported.

The company building the dam said heavy rain and flooding had caused the collapse, and it was co-operating with the Laos government to help rescue villagers near the dam.

"We are running an emergency team and planning to help evacuate and rescue residents in villages near the dam," an SK Engineering & Construction spokesman told Reuters by telephone.

Communist Laos is traversed by a vast network of rivers. Several dams are being built or are planned in the impoverished and landlocked country, which exports most of its hydropower energy to neighbouring countries such as Thailand.

Laos News Agency said the accident happened late on Monday, releasing 5-billion cubic metres of water — equivalent to the volume of more than 2-million Olympic swimming pools.

There were "several human lives claimed, and several hundreds of people missing", it said.

Houses in the southern part of the district were also swept away, the report said, and officials in the province put out a call for relief aid for flood victims.

The $1.2bn dam is part of a project by Vientiane-based Xe Pian Xe Namnoy Power Company, or PNPC, a joint venture formed in 2012.

Among the companies involved in the project, according to the Laos News Agency, are Thailand’s Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding, South Korea’s Korea Western Power and the state-run Lao Holding State Enterprise.

The 410MW capacity dam was supposed to start commercial operations by 2019, according to the venture’s website.

The project consists of a series of dams over the Houay Makchanh, the Xe-Namnoy and the Xe-Pian rivers in neighbouring Champasack Province.

It planned to export 90% of its electricity to energy-hungry Thailand and the remaining amount was to be offered up on the local grid.

Under the terms of construction, PNPC said it would operate and manage the power project for 27 years after commercial operations began.

When contacted by phone in the Laos capital of Vientiane, an official told AFP: "We do not have any official reports about it yet. We are gathering information."

Dam projects, mainly providing power to neighbouring countries, have long been controversial as they often displace large numbers of people.

The hydroelectric project at Xayaburi, led by Thai group CH Karnchang, with a 1,285MW dam — which will cost $3.5bn according to state media — is at the heart of Laos’s plan to become "the battery of Southeast Asia".

But it has sharply divided several Mekong nations, which worry it will disrupt vital ecosystems and their own river systems.

Six Vietnamese workers were killed when a gas cylinder exploded at the construction site of a hydropower plant in central Laos in July last year.

AFP and Reuters