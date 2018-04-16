North Korea and China move to strengthen ties

Seoul — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally greeted a top Chinese official in Pyongyang and called for stronger ties with Beijing, state media from both countries said on Sunday as the traditional allies seek to heal battered relations.

Kim met Song Tao, head of the Chinese Communist Party central committee’s international department, who was leading an art troupe to a spring festival in the North’s capital.

The delegation arrived just weeks after Kim made a surprise visit to Beijing and met Chinese President Xi Jinping, signalling an attempt by both leaders to shore up a key alliance ahead of a period of high-stakes diplomacy.

Kim is expected to hold meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April and with US President Donald Trump in the weeks after that.

The North’s official KCNA news agency said Kim welcomed Song and his delegation in a meeting on Saturday at which Song conveyed Xi’s "warm greetings".

Mutual concerns

The two exchanged "profound views on the important matters of mutual concern" and the international situation, KCNA said, without providing any additional details.

"The Supreme Leader said that he would positively carry forward and develop the traditional DPRK-China friendship into a fresh phase of development as required by a new era," it added, using the North’s official acronym.

On his trip to Beijing, Kim had "witnessed the remarkable achievement made by China" and "was happy for the brotherly Chinese people", the official Chinese Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying. Kim also said he wanted to "strengthen exchanges and co-operation" with China, reported Xinhua.

In response, Song told Kim that it was Beijing’s "unswerving policy ... to preserve, consolidate and develop relations" with the North, the agency said.

Beijing is North Korea’s sole major ally, dating back to the 1950-53 Korean War, but relations deteriorated after China supported UN sanctions to punish Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons programme.

Kim also hosted a banquet for the Chinese delegation.

