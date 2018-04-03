Facebook’s data drama is being watched intently by China as it focuses on AI

"This Facebook incident sounded the alarm for Chinese data regulators and controllers," said Lu Chuanying, a cyber-security researcher at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, who helped draft the new data privacy standard for China’s tech companies. "If it’s a problem for the largest social network platform in the US, then that can be a problem for Chinese companies", as they wrestle with potential responsibility for third-party data abuse.

AI has exploded in recent years as ever more data sets become available to be mined by algorithms. From robotics, to language and image recognition, to heathcare and military applications, many expect AI to drive future economic growth and define great power competition. As Russian President Vladimir Putin put it last year, "The one who become the leader in this sphere will be the ruler of the world."

Ambitious plan

China’s President Xi Jinping has set out an ambitious plan to dominate in AI by 2030, overtaking the US. It would see gross output from China’s AI industry increase 10-fold within the next three years, to 150-billion renminbi ($24bn), and to 1-trillion renminbi by 2030.

Lu said that vision plays a part in drafting regulation. He described the stringency of China’s current data-privacy rules as falling deliberately somewhere between the US and the EU. That’s partly because of competitive concerns over access to big data.

The US government’s goal is to maintain its global lead in AI development. The EU, which has no big data-collecting corporations on the scale of Facebook, Amazon, or Chinese giant Tencent, has said it wants to lead in the ethical use of data. It too, though, is beginning to worry about getting left behind on AI.

Chinese rules

A study by Jeffrey Ding for Oxford University’s Future of Humanity Institute published this month found that China currently trails the US in AI capabilities on most metrics, though not on access to big data or the super-computers to crunch it. That’s the result of heavy government investment, a 1.4-billion strong population, a higher e-commerce saturation than the US, and intrusive government databases that would be politically difficult to maintain in the west.

China is trying to manage access to online information and restrict data exports while legislating for greater privacy rights for consumers in the commercial sector. The tension between those goals is reflected in China’s privacy legislation, said Richard Bird, a Hong Kong-based partner in the law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Though in some ways at least as strict as the EU’s, China’s new privacy standard is non-binding, he said. Meanwhile, the most developed measures to protect personal privacy are, tellingly, in the National Cyber Security law.

Adopted last year, it required companies to store and process locally all personal data as well as any other data that China considers "important". The US filed a complaint at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that such a vaguely worded restriction will be used to discriminate against foreign companies.

Then there are the penalties. While the alleged misuse of data in the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica case would breach Chinese law, the potential fine would be capped at 10 times any unlawful gain, said Bird, adding that in practice that means one of up to about $150,000 would be more typical.