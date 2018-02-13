Pakistan bids farewell to ‘moral compass’ Jahangir

Lahore, Pakistan — Pakistan bid farewell to its top rights advocate Asma Jahangir Tuesday, with thousands cramming into a major cricket ground under tight security to grieve the diminutive woman described by many as the country’s "moral compass".

Sobbing lawyers dressed in black blazers, leading politicians, intellectuals and activists joined more than 3,000 citizens flooding Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where camera drones flew overhead as mourners accompanied the body with flowers and wreaths.

Women could be seen in the front row and throughout the crowd during the funeral prayers — highly unusual in Pakistan, where the genders are often segregated for prayers and social events, but symbolic of Jahangir’s leadership in the long battle for women’s rights in the conservative, patriarchal country.

"Asma’s death has created a wide gap that looks to be never filled," one attendee, college teacher Said Raheem Ul Haque, said as the service began.

Jahangir, who died of cardiac arrest on Sunday aged 66, was a lawyer who co-founded the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and also served as United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran. She was widely admired in the international humanitarian community and was seen as a champion of the downtrodden in Pakistan, which has a troubled rights record, especially for minorities.