Two Koreas shake hands at Olympic Games, but Pence avoids the encounter

Moon later officially declared the Olympics open, followed by a burst of fireworks. South Korea’s figure skating superstar and Olympic gold medalist Kim Yuna lit the Olympic cauldron.

The high-ranking North Korean delegation had landed in South Korea earlier in the day aboard Kim Jong-un’s private jet which had the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official name, inscribed in black in Korean on its side, followed by the North Korean flag.

Kim Yo-jong and her delegation were greeted by government officials, including South Korea’s unification minister Cho Myoung-gyon, before boarding a bullet train to Pyeongchang. A special train had been prepared just for the visitors, a Blue House report said.

Smiling and seemingly unfazed by cameras flashing during the airport meeting, Kim Yo-jong had dozens of South Koreans at the airport trying to snap photographs of her on their mobile phones. She was the first member of North Korea’s ruling family to visit the South, while Kim Yong-nam was the most senior North Korean official to make a cross-border trip.

The pair will have lunch with Moon at the Blue House on Saturday, Moon’s office said.

Riots and games

Pence had kept open the possibility for some contact with the North Koreans in South Korea, while reiterating Washington’s insistence that de-nuclearisation by North Korea is a necessary condition for permanent peace.

Pence, Kim Yo-jong and other world leaders attended the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, just 80km from the heavily fortified border between North and South Korea. Pence stood to welcome the US athletes as the Korean pop hit Gangnam Style blared around the stadium, sparking the "Horse Dance" in the crowd and among the volunteers.

Hundreds of anti-North Korea protesters scuffled with riot police not far from the main stadium hours before the opening ceremony began, with some of their banners reading "Moon regime is leading Korea to destruction".

Thousands of spectators, including a squad of more than 200 North Korean cheerleaders, packed the frigid stadium for the opening ceremony. "It is not as cold as I expected. It is a blessed day. I like the reconciliatory mood and I have high expectations," said Kim Sang-yoon, a businessman who drove nearly five hours to see the opening ceremony with his wife and two sons.

Nearly 500 North Koreans have arrived in South Korea for the Olympics, which run until February 25.

Athletes from the 93 countries marched to the beat of K-pop songs, which also included global sensation boy band BTS’s DNA.

Despite freezing temperatures, Tongan athlete Pita Taufatofua bore his country’s flag again, oiled up and shirtless as he was when his appearance at the 2016 Rio Olympics went viral.

