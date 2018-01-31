India’s 21-million ‘unwanted’ girls

Mumbai — About 21-million girls in India were "unwanted" and receive fewer resources because their parents had wished for a son, the government said, as analysts called for action to boost women’s earnings.

The government’s annual economic survey, presented to parliament with a pink cover, included a chapter on women’s issues for the first time — emblazoned #MeToo in recognition of the global campaign against sexual harassment.

"India must confront the societal preference, even meta-preference for a son, which appears inoculated to development," it said. While India is set to regain its position as the world’s fastest growing major economy, development "has not proved to be an antidote" for its skewed sex ratio, lack of women in the workplace and low contraceptive use, the survey said.

A sex ratio of 943 females per 1,000 males has led to the identification of about 63-million "missing" women, it said.

While sex-selection abortions are widely prevalent despite a ban, the preference for sons also manifests in parents choosing to keep having children until they have sons, leading to an estimated 21-million "unwanted" girls, it said.

"Consigning these odious categories to history soon should be society’s objective," it said. "A son ‘meta’ preference … may be detrimental to female children because it may lead to fewer resources [for] them."