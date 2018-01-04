ANALYSIS: It’s about time North and South Korea starting talking again

This week, South Korea accepted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s offer of "urgent" talks over his country’s participation in the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. Although the sudden engagement over what might amount to two figure skaters crossing the border may not seem like a big deal, history suggests that ignoring the entreaty could be a major missed opportunity.

To understand the significance of these talks, it’s worth remembering that the last time the Olympic Games were held on the Korean peninsula was in 1988. The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to award the games to Seoul that year came as a surprise. At the time, South Korea was emerging from a coup and bloody demonstrations. Its economy was in tatters, the Soviet bloc was refusing to recognise it diplomatically, and tensions with North Korea were soaring.

It was also a perilous moment for the broader Olympic project. Both the 1980 Moscow Games and the 1984 Los Angeles Games had been tarnished by Cold War-era boycotts. There were serious fears that yet another boycott, this time in support of North Korea, could permanently undermine what legitimacy the Olympic movement still had.

For South Korea’s leaders, this presented a risk — but also an opportunity. If they could successfully shepherd the games, the thinking went, they might rebuild their reputation globally while also placing the North at a strategic disadvantage. That might be worth risking a walkout by countries friendly to Pyongyang.

As it happened, a boycott wasn’t what North Korea had in mind. According to a July 1985 memo by an IOC representative, the North’s leaders "felt that if they boycotted the Games they would perhaps earn the odium of the whole world and the best way to prove the other side wrong was to ask for a unified team". They ultimately went much further than that, proposing that hosting duties be split between North and South and the games be renamed the "Korea Pyongyang Seoul Olympic Games".