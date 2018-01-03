North Korea re-opens hotline with South, with Olympics and 'mutual interest' on the agenda

However, Kim’s New Year address included a warning to the US that he has a “nuclear button” on his table, prompting a furious response from Trump via Twitter.

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” he wrote.

Trump’s remarks came as his ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, dismissed Seoul’s offer to hold talks, calling it a “band-aid”. US state department spokesman Heather Nauert also warned that Kim “may be trying to drive a wedge of some sort between the two nations — between our nation and the Republic of Korea”.

Trump has expressed scepticism about Kim’s call for talks, with an administration official saying North Korea is aiming to drive a wedge in the US-South Korean alliance. The US wants to avoid anything that might undermine its pressure campaign of sanctions and military threats to halt Kim’s nuclear programme.

Moon’s government has said it’s consulting on the talks with the US, which has about 30,000 troops in South Korea and provides a nuclear deterrent. A Trump administration official said that the US is in close touch with South Korea on a unified response to North Korea. But the rapprochement between the North and South seemed to be moving ahead on Wednesday, with Kim welcoming Seoul’s support for his overtures, according to Ri Son-gwon, the head of North Korea’s agency handling inter-Korean affairs.

The two countries have been divided by a demilitarised zone since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. The hotline remained operational until February 2016, with operators from both countries checking it twice a day. The channel was shut down when relations deteriorated over a dispute involving the Kaesong industrial complex, which was jointly operated by the countries. Seoul welcomed Pyongyang’s decision to re-open the hotline as “very significant”, with chief presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan saying “it creates an environment where communication will be possible at all times”.

Following Kim’s call to re-open the hotline, several stocks connected with North Korea gained. J Estina, a jewellery and accessory maker, jumped 5.1%. Its factory in the jointly run Gaeseong industrial park has been closed for almost two years.