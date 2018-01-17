Hong Kong gets even tougher on pro-democracy activists, jailing two

Hong Kong — Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was jailed for three months on Wednesday for obstructing clearance of a major encampment during mass pro-democracy protests in 2014, the second time he has been imprisoned over the rallies.

Wong, who had pleaded guilty to the contempt charge, was already on bail pending an appeal over a six-month sentence for another offence related to the Umbrella Movement. It comes as some fear prison terms for leading campaigners are discouraging young people from expressing their views, and are muzzling freedom of speech in the semi-autonomous city, where there are growing signs that China is increasing its control.

Judge Andrew Chan described Wong’s involvement in obstructing the clearance operation as "deep and extensive" in his written judgment.

"He played a leading role on that day," he said. "The only appropriate punishment for Mr Wong is immediate imprisonment." Fellow activist Raphael Wong was jailed for four months and 15 days on Wednesday over the same incident.

The judge denied both bail but defence lawyers pushed for him to reconsider his decision and were granted a further hearing on Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile both activists were taken into custody by security guards.

"Our determination to fight for democracy will not change!" Raphael Wong shouted as he was led away. Ahead of the hearing, Joshua Wong — who became the teenage face of the Umbrella Movement — said he had "no regrets" about his involvement. "They can lock up our bodies but they can’t lock up our minds," he told reporters.