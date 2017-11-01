World / Asia

Shinzo Abe re-elected as Japan’s prime minister

01 November 2017 - 11:46 Linda Sieg
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Picture: REUTERS
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo — Japan’s Shinzo Abe was re-elected prime minister on Wednesday after his ruling bloc’s big election win last month and days ahead of a visit by US President Donald Trump that is expected to be dominated by concern over a volatile North Korea.

Abe took office in December 2012, promising to reboot the stale economy and bolster defence.

His Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition retained its two-thirds "super majority" in parliament’s lower house in the October 22 election, re-energising his push to revise the post-war, pacifist constitution.

Abe was expected to reappoint current cabinet ministers and tell them to compile an extra budget for the year to March 31 2018 focusing on child care and boosting productivity.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Abe and Trump agreed to work together on steps to counter Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile development.

Trump told Abe that "he is looking forward to his visit to Japan, that Japan and America are 100% together and there is no room to doubt the Japan-US alliance", Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

The two leaders have developed a close personal relationship since Trump was elected, and plan to play golf together during Trump’s November 5-7 visit to Japan.

Reuters

MARK BARNES: In election season there are always a lot of winners, but common purpose gets lost

‘We would be better off focusing on our future and the mandates to take us there’
Opinion
1 day ago

Education tops list for re-elected Shinzo Abe

Japan’s rapidly ageing population threatens to undermine Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s efforts to reflate the economy
World
8 days ago

Shinzo Abe’s win in Japan lifts global stocks and the dollar

The UK’s main share index started the week with a 0.1% gain, led by hopes of a breakup of engineering group GKN as further profit warnings kept ...
Markets
8 days ago

