Education tops list for re-elected Shinzo Abe

Tokyo — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has vowed to make education and childcare a priority over balancing the budget after winning a new mandate from voters on Sunday, as a rapidly ageing population threatens to undermine his efforts to reflate the economy.

Abe’s ruling coalition scored a landslide victory at the polls, boosted by his campaign promises to invest heavily in education and childcare, aimed partly at encouraging more women to join the workforce.

Abe also made clear he would continue to press cautious Japanese firms to spend their record cash piles on boosting employees’ wages to stoke a virtuous growth cycle.

With his "Abenomics" recipe centred on hyper-easy monetary policy likely to continue, Abe’s solid election win also raised expectations that he would reappoint Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda in early April when his five-year term expires.

Abe’s election victory lifted world stocks and the dollar on Monday, sending Japan’s Nikkei share average to 21-year highs.

Abe swept to power in 2012, pledging to pull Japan’s economy out of nearly two decades of deflation and stagnation.

The economy is recovering gradually, but sluggish wage growth keeps consumer spending and inflation from accelerating. Corporations face labour shortages due to a low birth rate and ageing population.

"The key to Japan’s sustainable growth is how we respond to ageing of the population, which is the biggest challenge for Abenomics," Abe told a news conference. "We aim to exit deflation by accelerating wage growth through innovation on productivity."

Reuters