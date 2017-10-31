Bank of Japan stands pat on policy

As widely expected, the BoJ kept intact a pledge to guide short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% and the 10-year bond yield around zero percent by a 8-1 vote. Kataoka dissented to the decision to stand pat.

While not an official proposal for easing, Kataoka said the central bank should buy government bonds so 15-year yields "remain at less than 0.2%". The 15-year government bond yield stood around 0.307% on Tuesday.

BoJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda is expected to hold a briefing at 6.30am GMT to explain the policy decision.

"Japan’s economy is expected to continue expanding moderately," the BoJ said in a quarterly report of its long-term projections that was released after the rate review, signalling its confidence in a strengthening recovery.

BoJ trims inflation outlook, maintains timeframe

In the quarterly review, the BoJ trimmed its inflation forecast for the current year ending in March 2018 to 0.8% from the 1.1% it estimated in July.

The bank also cut its price growth forecast for fiscal 2018 to 1.4% from 1.5%, but left its 1.8% forecast for 2019 unchanged.

It also maintained its view that inflation will hit the 2% target by March 2020.

Japan’s economy expanded at an annualised 2.5% in the second quarter as consumer and corporate spending picked up, with steady growth likely to be sustained in coming quarters.

But core consumer prices rose just 0.7% in September from a year earlier, well below the BoJ’s target, keeping the bank under pressure to maintain ultra-easy policy even as its US and European peers begin to scale back their stimulus.

