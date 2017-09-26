World / Asia

South Korea promises its 2018 winter Olympics will be safe

26 September 2017 - 12:54 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Seoul — South Korea promised on Tuesday that the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang would be safe after some nations suggested they may skip the event if tensions over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions worsen.

The Pyeongchang Winter Games will be held from February 9 to 25 just 80km from the heavily guarded border with the nuclear-armed North.

French and Austrian officials last week raised the prospect of not sending athletes as US and North Korean leaders intensified their war of words. Seoul’s foreign ministry played down the security fears, saying it is working through diplomatic channels to re-assure the participants.

"The South Korean government is doing its utmost to ensure the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and Paralympics will be safe," said ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-Duk. "As of now, no country has officially said it will not participate."

Tensions have soared following Pyongyang’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test on September 3, which triggered a heated volley of threats and personal insults between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Trump has threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea, while Kim hit back with a personal attack on Trump — branding him "mentally deranged" and warning he would pay dearly for his threats.

In the latest episode of the saga, the North’s foreign minister claimed on Monday that Trump’s latest comments amounted to a declaration of war. But the head of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Lee Hee-beom said earlier this month there was no "plan B" to move the Games and next year’s event would have "perfect security" despite the nuclear tensions.

The South has successfully staged several international sporting events including the 2002 Fifa football World Cup despite decades of military tensions on the peninsula. The 1988 Seoul summer Olympics took place only months after a bomb planted by North Korean agents killed all 115 people on board a South Korean plane, in an apparent attempt to scare off foreign spectators and contestants.

AFP

Rugby World Cup bids pull at the heartstrings

Ireland, France and SA have all made promises of delivering the best tournament ever
Sport
8 hours ago

Irvette van Zyl ‘just needs to stick to game plan’

SA legend tips local to win Cape Town Marathon
Sport
11 days ago

Doping agency clears 95 of 96 Russian athletes, bringing report into question

In 2016, a report implicated some 1,000 Russian athletes in a large-scale doping system, which Moscow furiously denied
Sport
12 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
South Korea promises its 2018 winter Olympics ...
World / Asia
2.
Bali volcano tremors increases by 564 leading ...
World / Asia
3.
China’s drive for cleaner air is the ‘next big ...
World / Asia
4.
Mexico commits to three more days of search and ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Doping agency clears 95 of 96 Russian athletes, bringing report into question
Sport / Other Sport

Wayde’s stadium naming hits hurdle
Sport / Other Sport

MARIKA SBOROS: Turns out stretching may not be beneficial and flexibility can ...
Life

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.