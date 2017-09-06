MARIKA SBOROS: Turns out stretching may not be beneficial and flexibility can be a bad thing

There is some evidence that regular stretching after exercise may be associated with up to 32% of injury reduction.

"The main challenge is to provide broad-based generalised advice regarding stretching," Jeans says.

Different types of stretching affect musculoskeletal structures (muscles, tendons, ligaments and fascial connective tissue) in different ways. "Static stretching" [holding a stretch in a challenging but comfortable position for a short period, usually 10 to 30 seconds] is probably the most widely practised form, Jeans says.

If you hold these stretches for a short period — up to 30 seconds — and do them regularly, they may improve flexibility. In the short term the muscle-tendon gains in flexibility are minimal and short-lived: a few millimetres at a time and they last just a couple of hours.

Long-hold static stretches beyond 60 seconds do not appear to produce any greater flexibility benefit. They may actually reduce muscle "eccentric" strength for up to an hour. Eccentric in this case refers to the strength of a muscle-tendon when loaded while on stretch, such as the Achilles tendon when the

foot lands during running.

"This performance decrement would not be a

good thing for a sportsperson about to run, skip, hop or jump," Jeans says.

He describes other forms of stretching, such as proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation contract-hold-relax type. It has similar limitations to static stretching in short term benefits and muscle strength dysfunction immediately after stretching, he says.

There is also myofascial flexibility training. It activates neuromyofascial (connective) tissues and produces more profound flexibility gains for longer periods — up to 48 to

72 hours.

Flexibility gains may be advantageous for activities that demand maximal ranges of joint movement, such as

ballet, gymnastics and diving, Jeans says.

However, like all good things in life, too much flexibility can be a bad thing. He identifies "potential drawbacks to excessive flexibility".

Repetitive movements at extreme ranges of motion predispose dancers to overuse joint injuries especially in the hip. People with "natural" ligament hyper-laxity (double-jointed) are capable of greater than normal joint ranges of movement. They are also already at a higher risk of joint instability and dislocation.

Female swimmers with hyper-laxity risk shoulder injury to their rotator cuff tendons. "These type of folk shouldn’t be doing flexibility training," Jeans says.

In essence, he says there is little evidence to support stretching as a pre-exercise routine. Rather, it should be an activity done after exercise by those who may benefit.

Myofascial stretching may be more functionally useful for flexibility gain than static or proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation type stretches, Jeans says. "The best exercises to do before activity are dynamic movement pattern exercises."

These should be specific to the sport as these warm up the muscles and switch on the nerve pathways for optimal muscle-tendon performance.

And, of course, the body and mind are inextricably linked. The ancient Greeks spoke of a sound mind in a sound body. The same applies to the flexible mind.

Vanda Scaravelli was a renowned yoga teacher who came to the discipline relatively late in life.

She died in fine flexible form aged 91 in 1999. One favourite of mine among her quotes is on the holistic benefits of flexibility training: "A rigid mind is very sure but often wrong. A flexible mind is generally unsure but often right."

