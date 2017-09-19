NUCLEAR THREAT
North Korean nuclear threat: US and South Korea in air drills
Beijing/Seoul — The US military staged bombing drills with South Korea over the Korean peninsula and Russia and China began naval exercises on Tuesday ahead of a UN General Assembly meeting, where North Korea’s nuclear threat is likely to loom large.
The military drills came after Pyongyang fired another midrange ballistic missile over Japan on Friday and conducted its sixth nuclear test on September 3 in defiance of UN sanctions and other international pressure.
A pair of US B-1B bombers and four F-35 jets flew from Guam and Japan and joined four South Korean F-15K fighters in the latest drill, South Korea’s defence ministry said.
The joint drills were being conducted "two to three times a month these days", Defence Minister Song Young-moo said.
In Beijing, the official Xinhua news agency said China and Russia had begun naval drills off the Russian far eastern port of Vladivostok, not far from the Russia-North Korea border.
Those drills were being conducted between Peter the Great Bay, near Vladivostok, and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan, it said. The drills are the second part of China-Russian naval exercises in 2017. Xinhua did not directly link the drills to North Korea tension. China and Russia have called for a peaceful solution.
On Sunday, US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said the Security Council had run out of options on containing North Korea’s nuclear programme and the US might have to turn the matter over to the Pentagon.
In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the most pressing task was for all parties to enforce the latest UN resolutions on North Korea fully, rather than "deliberately complicating the issue".
Military threats from various parties have not promoted a resolution to the issue, he said.
"This is not beneficial to a final resolution to the peninsula nuclear issue," Lu said.
US President Donald Trump has vowed that North Korea will never be able to threaten the US with a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile.
Asked about the warning Trump sounded in August that the North Korean threat to the US would be met with "fire and fury", Haley said: "It was not an empty threat."
Washington has also asked China to do more to rein in its neighbour and ally, while Beijing has urged the US to refrain from making threats against the North.
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.