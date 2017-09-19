World / Asia

NUCLEAR THREAT

North Korean nuclear threat: US and South Korea in air drills

19 September 2017 - 06:53 Ben Blanchard and Hyonhee Shin
North Koreans attend a rally in Pyongyang in support of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's order to put its missile units on standby in preparation for a possible war against the US and South Korea. Picture: REUTERS
North Koreans attend a rally in Pyongyang in support of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's order to put its missile units on standby in preparation for a possible war against the US and South Korea. Picture: REUTERS
Image:

Beijing/Seoul — The US military staged bombing drills with South Korea over the Korean peninsula and Russia and China began naval exercises on Tuesday ahead of a UN General Assembly meeting, where North Korea’s nuclear threat is likely to loom large.

The military drills came after Pyongyang fired another midrange ballistic missile over Japan on Friday and conducted its sixth nuclear test on September 3 in defiance of UN sanctions and other international pressure.

A pair of US B-1B bombers and four F-35 jets flew from Guam and Japan and joined four South Korean F-15K fighters in the latest drill, South Korea’s defence ministry said.

The joint drills were being conducted "two to three times a month these days", Defence Minister Song Young-moo said.

China and Russia in naval drills near North Korea

Pyongyang’s recent nuclear and missile tests are expected to loom large at the UN General Assembly
World
23 hours ago

In Beijing, the official Xinhua news agency said China and Russia had begun naval drills off the Russian far eastern port of Vladivostok, not far from the Russia-North Korea border.

Those drills were being conducted between Peter the Great Bay, near Vladivostok, and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan, it said. The drills are the second part of China-Russian naval exercises in 2017. Xinhua did not directly link the drills to North Korea tension. China and Russia have called for a peaceful solution.

On Sunday, US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said the Security Council had run out of options on containing North Korea’s nuclear programme and the US might have to turn the matter over to the Pentagon.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the most pressing task was for all parties to enforce the latest UN resolutions on North Korea fully, rather than "deliberately complicating the issue".

Military threats from various parties have not promoted a resolution to the issue, he said.

"This is not beneficial to a final resolution to the peninsula nuclear issue," Lu said.

US President Donald Trump has vowed that North Korea will never be able to threaten the US with a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile.

Asked about the warning Trump sounded in August that the North Korean threat to the US would be met with "fire and fury", Haley said: "It was not an empty threat."

Washington has also asked China to do more to rein in its neighbour and ally, while Beijing has urged the US to refrain from making threats against the North.

Reuters

North Korea seeks military ‘equilibrium’ with US

The sanctions imposed on Monday banned the North’s textile trade, stopped new work permits for its labourers, and imposed restrictions on ...
World
2 days ago

North Korean missile launch likely to whet investors’ appetite for risk

As there is little local economic or corporate news scheduled for Friday, the JSE is expected to take its cue from international developments
Markets
4 days ago

Tension on Korean peninsula intensifies after North fires another missile over Japan

US defence secretary says the launch ‘put millions of Japanese into duck and cover’, although residents in north of the country appeared calm after ...
World
4 days ago

North Korea calls UN Security Council ‘a tool of evil’ after sanctions

An increasingly outraged Pyongyang says Japan should be ‘sunk into the sea’ as it goes after US allies in the region saying are dancing ...
World
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi breaks her long ...
World / Americas
2.
Hurricane Maria plows into Dominica, heads for US ...
World / Americas
3.
India brandishes 'intelligence report' of ...
World / Asia
4.
US and Iran clash over wider inspections
World / Asia

Related Articles

China and Russia in naval drills near North Korea
World / Asia

North Korea seeks military ‘equilibrium’ with US
World / Asia

Tension on Korean peninsula intensifies after North fires another missile over ...
World / Asia

North Korea calls UN Security Council ‘a tool of evil’ after sanctions
World / Asia

North Korea to accelerate its weapons programme after ‘evil’ sanctions
World / Asia

UN council widens North Korea sanctions
World / Asia

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.