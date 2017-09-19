North Korean nuclear threat: US and South Korea in air drills

In Beijing, the official Xinhua news agency said China and Russia had begun naval drills off the Russian far eastern port of Vladivostok, not far from the Russia-North Korea border.

Those drills were being conducted between Peter the Great Bay, near Vladivostok, and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan, it said. The drills are the second part of China-Russian naval exercises in 2017. Xinhua did not directly link the drills to North Korea tension. China and Russia have called for a peaceful solution.

On Sunday, US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said the Security Council had run out of options on containing North Korea’s nuclear programme and the US might have to turn the matter over to the Pentagon.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the most pressing task was for all parties to enforce the latest UN resolutions on North Korea fully, rather than "deliberately complicating the issue".

Military threats from various parties have not promoted a resolution to the issue, he said.

"This is not beneficial to a final resolution to the peninsula nuclear issue," Lu said.

US President Donald Trump has vowed that North Korea will never be able to threaten the US with a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile.

Asked about the warning Trump sounded in August that the North Korean threat to the US would be met with "fire and fury", Haley said: "It was not an empty threat."

Washington has also asked China to do more to rein in its neighbour and ally, while Beijing has urged the US to refrain from making threats against the North.

