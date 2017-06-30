Xi Jinping reassures divided Hong Kong of China’s support

Hong Kong — President Xi Jinping sought to reassure a divided Hong Kong of China’s continued support for the former British colony, as activists called for protests to demonstrate the city’s desire for greater democracy.

The president who, on Friday, continued a three-day visit to mark 20 years of Chinese rule, said that Beijing considered the "one country, two systems" framework that underpins Hong Kong’s autonomy a success. At brief and carefully managed public events, he offered warm words to a city that has seen anti-government protests in recent years.

"Hong Kong has always been in my heart," Xi, the first president to visit the city since 2012, told reporters moments after arriving on Thursday. "The central government will support Hong Kong’s development, as ever."

The trip gives Xi a chance to confront, head on, the debates that have vexed Hong Kong since long before the handover. His early remarks met expectations that he would emphasise the benefits of closer ties, particularly for a younger generation that identifies less with China, while warning Hong Kong against challenging Beijing’s authority.

At one event later on Thursday, he praised the city’s outgoing chief executive, Leung Chun-ying, for "effectively cracking down" on a small, but vocal independence movement that became a political force during his term. On Friday, he toured the local People’s Liberation Army garrison, where he was slated to review the troops.

"Hong Kong responses to Xi’s message will be diverse," said Tim Summers, a senior consulting fellow for Chatham House, based in the city. "Some see Beijing as the source of all Hong Kong’s problems and will not be swayed, whatever Xi says. If anything, the centre of gravity of Hong Kong politics has continued to drift away from Beijing, not towards it."

Xi was unlikely to meet many of his critics face to face. More than one third of Hong Kong’s 29,000-member police force was being deployed around the clock to make sure protesters come nowhere near the president.