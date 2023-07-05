US Navy says it stopped Iran seizing two tankers in the Gulf
Iran seized two oil tankers in a week just over a month ago, the US Navy also said
05 July 2023 - 17:18 Lisa Barrington and Jonathan Saul
An Iranian crude oil supertanker anchored off Singapore. Picture: REUTERS
Dubai, UAE — The US Navy said it intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf on Wednesday, in the latest in a series of seizures or attacks on ships in the area since 2019.
Chevron said one incident involved the Richmond Voyager, a very large crude carrier managed by the US oil company, and that crew onboard were safe.
An Iranian navy vessel fired shots during the second seizure attempt, Navy Fifth Fleet spokesperson Timothy Hawkins said.
Both incidents took place in the Gulf in waters between Iran and Oman.
Hawkins did not say how the US Navy prevented their seizure. Details regarding the second vessel involved in the incident were not immediately clear.
Since 2019, there have been a series of attacks on shipping in the strategic Gulf waters at times of tension between the US and Iran.
Iran seized two oil tankers in a week just over a month ago, the US Navy said.
About a fifth of the world’s supply of crude oil and oil products passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point between Iran and Oman, according to data from analytics firm Vortexa.
Refinitiv ship tracking data shows the Richmond Voyager previously docked in Ras Tannoura in eastern Saudi Arabia before Wednesday's incident in the Gulf.
A Chevon spokesperson said “there is no loss of life, injury, or loss of containment” aboard the Richmond Voyager.
“The vessel is operating normally. The safety of our crew is our top priority,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
US Navy says it stopped Iran seizing two tankers in the Gulf
Iran seized two oil tankers in a week just over a month ago, the US Navy also said
Dubai, UAE — The US Navy said it intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf on Wednesday, in the latest in a series of seizures or attacks on ships in the area since 2019.
Chevron said one incident involved the Richmond Voyager, a very large crude carrier managed by the US oil company, and that crew onboard were safe.
An Iranian navy vessel fired shots during the second seizure attempt, Navy Fifth Fleet spokesperson Timothy Hawkins said.
Both incidents took place in the Gulf in waters between Iran and Oman.
Hawkins did not say how the US Navy prevented their seizure. Details regarding the second vessel involved in the incident were not immediately clear.
Since 2019, there have been a series of attacks on shipping in the strategic Gulf waters at times of tension between the US and Iran.
Iran seized two oil tankers in a week just over a month ago, the US Navy said.
About a fifth of the world’s supply of crude oil and oil products passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point between Iran and Oman, according to data from analytics firm Vortexa.
Refinitiv ship tracking data shows the Richmond Voyager previously docked in Ras Tannoura in eastern Saudi Arabia before Wednesday's incident in the Gulf.
A Chevon spokesperson said “there is no loss of life, injury, or loss of containment” aboard the Richmond Voyager.
“The vessel is operating normally. The safety of our crew is our top priority,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
Reuters
Iran seizes second oil tanker in a week
Iran seizes Houston-bound oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Starship 420 takes off for Mars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
India and China boost Russian oil revenue despite Western caps
Curbs on Russian oil products alter global shipping map
Ships carrying fuel from sanctioned countries on the increase, research finds
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.