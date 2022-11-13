Senate victory is vindication of Democrats’ agenda, says Schumer

SA investors place their bets on the Fed going easy on its recent aggressive rates hikes and announcing a smaller rise in December
The waves of disruption in recent years, from the pandemic to the new cold war, have created a watershed in global dynamics
The decision not to allocate funding to the SOE in the budget policy statement tabled last month was erroneous, says Boyce Maneli
Increasing payments in line with a social development department proposal, but requires Treasury approval
Firm agrees to pay sum after investigation into allegations of corrupt dealings with the department of water & sanitation
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
Blast rocks a busy pedestrian street in the centre of the Turkish city
Alejandro Garnacho nets the winner in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break
Brazilian racer Ricardo Mauricio blitzed the 4.309km long track in a time of 1:37:856
Phoenix — Democrats held on to control of the US Senate, handing a victory to President Joe Biden and extinguishing hopes of the “red wave” that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections.
Biden — who struggled with low approval ratings before Tuesday’s elections, partly due to public frustration over inflation — said the late Saturday outcome made him look forward to the remainder of his term in office.
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer described it as a “victory and vindication” for Democrats and their agenda. He accused the Republican Party of stoking fear and division during the campaign.
Republicans, however, remained close to seizing control of the House of Representatives as officials continued counting ballots.
It could take several days or more before the outcome of enough House races is known to determine which party will control the 435-seat chamber. Returns were still flowing in for several races, including many in liberal-leaning California. Since late on Saturday, Republicans had won 211 seats, with 218 needed for a majority, ahead of the Democrats with 205.
“The American people rejected the anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction the MAGA Republicans wanted to take our country,” Schumer said after senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s re-election win in Nevada sealed control of the chamber. The Democrats would control the Senate, as they have for the past two years, with 50 of its 100 seats, as Vice-President Kamala Harris holds a tiebreaking vote.
If Democratic senator Raphael Warnock were to win the December 6 Georgia runoff election against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, the Democrats’ 51-49 majority would give them an additional edge in passing the few bills that are able to advance with a simple majority, instead of the 60 needed for most legislation.
“We’re focusing now on Georgia. We feel good about where we are,” Biden said on Sunday in Cambodia ahead of an East Asia summit. “I am incredibly pleased by the turnout.”
Hovering over the 2022 midterm elections all year has been former president Donald Trump, who used his continued popularity among hard-right conservatives to influence the candidates the Republican Party nominated for congressional, gubernatorial and local races.
With Republicans’ lacklustre performance — even if they win a majority in the House — Trump has been blamed for boosting candidates who were unable to appeal to a broad enough electorate. A Republican loss in Georgia could further dampen Trump’s popularity as advisers say he is considering announcing this week a third run for the presidency in 2024.
The outcome may increase the chances that Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who routed his Democratic challenger on Tuesday, opts to challenge Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination.
Democrats had portrayed Republicans as extremist, pointing to the supreme court’s decision to eliminate a nationwide right to abortion and the hundreds of Republican nominees who promoted Trump’s false view that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
Continued control of the Senate means Democrats will still be able to approve Biden’s nominees such as federal judges. That would include appointees to the supreme court should any vacancies open in the next two years on the bench with a 6-3 conservative majority.
House Republicans, should they prevail, have pledged to try to roll back Biden victories on battling climate change and want to make permanent a series of 2017 tax cuts set to expire. They also have vowed investigations into Biden administration activities and probes of the president’s son, who has had business dealings with Ukraine and China.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Senate victory is vindication of Democrats’ agenda, says Schumer
Phoenix — Democrats held on to control of the US Senate, handing a victory to President Joe Biden and extinguishing hopes of the “red wave” that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections.
Biden — who struggled with low approval ratings before Tuesday’s elections, partly due to public frustration over inflation — said the late Saturday outcome made him look forward to the remainder of his term in office.
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer described it as a “victory and vindication” for Democrats and their agenda. He accused the Republican Party of stoking fear and division during the campaign.
Republicans, however, remained close to seizing control of the House of Representatives as officials continued counting ballots.
It could take several days or more before the outcome of enough House races is known to determine which party will control the 435-seat chamber. Returns were still flowing in for several races, including many in liberal-leaning California. Since late on Saturday, Republicans had won 211 seats, with 218 needed for a majority, ahead of the Democrats with 205.
“The American people rejected the anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction the MAGA Republicans wanted to take our country,” Schumer said after senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s re-election win in Nevada sealed control of the chamber. The Democrats would control the Senate, as they have for the past two years, with 50 of its 100 seats, as Vice-President Kamala Harris holds a tiebreaking vote.
If Democratic senator Raphael Warnock were to win the December 6 Georgia runoff election against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, the Democrats’ 51-49 majority would give them an additional edge in passing the few bills that are able to advance with a simple majority, instead of the 60 needed for most legislation.
“We’re focusing now on Georgia. We feel good about where we are,” Biden said on Sunday in Cambodia ahead of an East Asia summit. “I am incredibly pleased by the turnout.”
Hovering over the 2022 midterm elections all year has been former president Donald Trump, who used his continued popularity among hard-right conservatives to influence the candidates the Republican Party nominated for congressional, gubernatorial and local races.
With Republicans’ lacklustre performance — even if they win a majority in the House — Trump has been blamed for boosting candidates who were unable to appeal to a broad enough electorate. A Republican loss in Georgia could further dampen Trump’s popularity as advisers say he is considering announcing this week a third run for the presidency in 2024.
The outcome may increase the chances that Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who routed his Democratic challenger on Tuesday, opts to challenge Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination.
Democrats had portrayed Republicans as extremist, pointing to the supreme court’s decision to eliminate a nationwide right to abortion and the hundreds of Republican nominees who promoted Trump’s false view that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
Continued control of the Senate means Democrats will still be able to approve Biden’s nominees such as federal judges. That would include appointees to the supreme court should any vacancies open in the next two years on the bench with a 6-3 conservative majority.
House Republicans, should they prevail, have pledged to try to roll back Biden victories on battling climate change and want to make permanent a series of 2017 tax cuts set to expire. They also have vowed investigations into Biden administration activities and probes of the president’s son, who has had business dealings with Ukraine and China.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Arizona and Nevada hold key to control of US Senate
Biden White House cheers ‘red ripple’ as Republicans underperform midterm ...
Democrats avoid heavy defeat as Republican ‘red wave’ fizzles in US midterm ...
Democrats win governors’ races in all ‘blue wall’ states
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.