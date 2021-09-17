World / Americas

US imposes sanctions on financial conduits that fund Hezbollah, Iran

Sanctions involve the seizure of US-based property of the individuals and entities and ban all transactions with them

17 September 2021 - 17:35 Lisa Lambert, David Brunnstrom and Daphne Psaledakis
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Picture: ANDREW HARNIK VIA REUTERS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Picture: ANDREW HARNIK VIA REUTERS

Washington - The US said on Friday it was imposing sanctions on Lebanon and Kuwait-based financial conduits that fund the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah as well as financial facilitators and front companies that support the group and Iran.

Among individuals designated and sanctioned, the US Treasury said the measures apply to businessman Morteza Minaye Hashemi, who lives in China and who had funnelled money to Iran's Quds Force. Two Chinese nationals had helped Hashemi establish bank accounts and served as straw owners for his companies, which were based in Hong Kong and mainland China, according to a Treasury news release.

It named the Chinese nationals as Yan Su Xuan and Song Jing. The statement said Yan Su Xuan, on Hashemi’s behalf, also purchased US-origin, dual-use products for onward shipment to Iran.

“Together, these networks have laundered tens of millions of dollars through regional financial systems and conducted currency exchange operations and trade in gold and electronics for the benefit of both Hezbollah and the IRGC-QF,” US secretary of state Antony Blinken said in a statement, referring to Iran's Quds force, the arm of its Revolutionary Guards that controls its allied militia abroad.

“Hezbollah uses revenues generated by these networks to fund terrorist activities and to perpetuate instability in Lebanon and throughout the region,” the statement said.

Blinken said Hezbollah was increasingly looking for additional sources of revenue to bolster its coffers and he called on governments around the world to take steps to ensure it and other terrorist groups do not exploit their territory and financial institutions.

“The US will not relent in targeting these networks, and we will continue to take actions to disrupt their activities,” he said.

The Treasury department said the sanctions action would involve the seizure of US-based property of the individuals and entities and prohibit all transactions with them.

Reuters 

ZEV CHAFETS: Why Israel needs to keep the US close after the fall of Kabul

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett might be eyeing stronger China ties, but he can’t afford to lose Washington’s support in the face of emboldened enemies
Opinion
2 weeks ago

TIM CULPAN: The Taliban’s digital revolution

With a vast country to run and disparate groups to placate, a Taliban government will rely even more on communications
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pfizer says vaccine defence against Covid-19 ...
World / Americas
2.
Lured by job promises to be enslaved in Cambodia
World / Asia
3.
WATCH: Zimbabwe finance minister Mthuli Ncube ...
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe bars unvaccinated public servants from ...
World / Africa
5.
Zimbabwe on a roadshow to promote its debut US ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Lebanon crisis deepens as fuel shortage brings country to precipice

World / Middle East

ZEV CHAFETS: How will Naftali Bennett prove his promises are not just hot air?

Opinion

Israeli jets strike Lebanon after rocket attack

World / Middle East

Two rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israel

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.