Israeli jets strike Lebanon after rocket attack

Lebanese president says military action demonstrates Israel’s ‘aggressive intent’ towards its northern neighbour

05 August 2021 - 15:17 Rami Ayyub
A Lebanese army member holds the remains of Israeli ammunition as he stands near the damage in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes in Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, Lebanon, on August 5 2021. Picture: REUTERS/KARAMALLAH DAHER
Jerusalem — Israeli jets struck what its defence force said were rocket launch sites in Lebanon early on Thursday in response to two rockets fired towards Israel from Lebanese territory, in an escalation of cross-border hostilities amid heightened tensions with Iran.

The rockets launched from Lebanon on Wednesday struck open areas in northern Israel, causing brush fires along the hilly frontier. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, which came from an area of south Lebanon under the sway of Iranian-backed Hezbollah guerrillas.

Israel responded with several rounds of artillery fire on Wednesday before launching air strikes early on Thursday, the military said.

“Fighter jets struck the launch sites and infrastructure used for terror in Lebanon from which the rockets were launched,” military officials said in a statement.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said the overnight air strikes were the first since 2006 and showed an escalation in its “aggressive intent” towards his country.

Aoun also said in a tweet the strikes were a direct threat to the security and stability of southern Lebanon and violated UN Security Council resolutions.

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV earlier said that Israeli warplanes had carried out two raids on the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Mahmudiya, about 12km from the Israeli border. There were no reports of casualties.

Speaking to Israel’s YNet TV, Defence Minister Benny Gantz said: “This was an attack meant to send a message ... Clearly we could do much more, and we hope we won’t arrive at that.”

Gantz said he believed a Palestinian faction had launched the rockets. Small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past.

The border has been mostly quiet since Israel fought a 2006 war against Hezbollah, which has advanced rockets.

The border incidents came after a suspected drone attack last Thursday on a tanker off the coast of Oman that Israel, the US and Britain blamed on Iran. Two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian, were killed. Iran has denied any involvement.

The US and Britain have said they would work with their allies to respond to the attack. Israel says it is keeping the option open of acting alone if necessary.

Reuters

Two rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israel

There has been no claim of responsibility for the strike, launched from an area of south Lebanon controlled by Iran-backed Hezbollah guerrillas
1 day ago

Lebanon still in limbo one year after Beirut port blast

Investigation into explosion that claimed more than 200 lives in 2020 is stalling amid political interference
1 day ago

Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi promises steps to end ‘tyrannical’ US sanctions

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei officially endorses Iran's new leader who dissidents fear could usher in more repression
1 day ago
