Mitch McConnell tells Senate Trump ‘provoked’ Capitol riot

The mob was fed lies, says US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell as Trump's term ends

19 January 2021 - 21:03 Richard Cowan
US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. Picture: BLOOMBERG/OLIVER CONTRERAS
Washington  — US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, of provoking the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

“The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people,” McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor.

The US House of Representatives last Wednesday impeached Trump for a second time. The Senate has yet to schedule a trial to determine Trump's guilt or innocence.

McConnell last week said he would listen to the arguments presented during the Senate trial before deciding how to vote on the impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection that resulted in the siege of the Capitol.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who is poised to become Senate majority leader in coming days, said in a Senate speech that Trump “is a threat to our constitutional order whether he is in or out of office.”

Trump's term as president ends on Wednesday when president-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

Schumer added that if Trump is convicted, the Senate would then vote on barring him from running again for president.

Trump supporters attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, delaying certification of Biden’s November election victory by several hours, forcing lawmakers to seek safety, and resulting in the death of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

Reuters

Trump stumbles out of the White House leaving a divided US

The Washington Trump leaves behind now looks more like a military base than the seat of the world’s longest-standing democracy
11 hours ago

Faced with a crumbling empire, Donald Trump will struggle to come back

President entered office worth $3bn and will leave about $500m poorer, while his buildings are saddled with more than $1bn in debt
2 days ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Expose bad ideas; don’t stifle them

The dynamism of freedom always serves people better than the sterility of unfreedom
2 days ago

