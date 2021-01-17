Donald Trump abandoned by the city that made his name
‘Insurrection clearly constitutes criminal activity’
17 January 2021 - 00:16
The backlash against President Donald Trump is cutting into the heart of his brand: New York City real estate and landmarks.
The city is cancelling its deals with the Trump Organisation, ending more than $17m (about R260m) in contracts with the president's family business. They include a Bronx golf course and a carousel and two ice-skating rinks in Central Park...
