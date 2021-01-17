Opinion Donald Trump abandoned by the city that made his name ‘Insurrection clearly constitutes criminal activity’ BL PREMIUM

The backlash against President Donald Trump is cutting into the heart of his brand: New York City real estate and landmarks.

The city is cancelling its deals with the Trump Organisation, ending more than $17m (about R260m) in contracts with the president's family business. They include a Bronx golf course and a carousel and two ice-skating rinks in Central Park...